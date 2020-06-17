Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Google Steps-up To Support Indian Startups to Prepare For New Normal
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Google Steps-up To Support Indian Startups to Prepare For New Normal

Google to support Indian startups in creating solutions for the new normal in the post-COVID world

0
google for starups
Google for Startups has opened applications for the new batch of Google for Startups Accelerator. Pixabay

Google on Wednesday expanded its programme for startups to support startups working on the solutions to solve real-life challenges towards the new normal post-COVID-19 landscape in India.

Google for Startups has opened applications for the new batch of Google for Startups Accelerator, with a special focus on health-tech, fin-tech, edu-tech, agri-tech, retail and SaaS startups, the company said in a statement.

The next batch will commence in August 2020 and the last date of applications is June 30. This will be the fourth class of startups mentored by Google, which has so far closely mentored over 60 startups in India to date.

startups
Google to support Indian startups creating solutions for the new normal. Pixabay

For more news updates follow Newsgram on Twitter 

“We have been working very closely with over 250 Startups founders over the last two months, holding consults with our network of experts, mentors and VCs to help solve for the immediate challenges faced by the founder community,” informed Paul Ravindranath G, Programme Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator India. In addition to the fresh call for applications, Google for Startups also announced the launch of ‘Emerging stronger: Playbook’ for startups to face the Covid-19 Challenge.

Also Read: Eat Healthy To Lower Heart Disease Risk, Study suggests

“We have captured the work of these last two months into a handy playbook which we hope will benefit the larger ecosystem,” Ravindranath added. Beyond the Accelerator, Google for Startups will continue to offer support to startups via its partner programme and mentor network. (IANS)

Previous articleEat Healthy To Lower Heart Disease Risk, Study suggests
Next articleUnderstand the Age-old Concept of Soulmates Through Hinduism

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Understand the Age-old Concept of Soulmates Through Hinduism

NewsGram Desk - 0
How frequently have we heard individuals in books and films and even genuine go on about that one genuine association with their "Soul Mates"?...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Eat Healthy To Lower Heart Disease Risk, Study suggests

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you want to keep your heart healthy, take a note. Researchers have found that greater adherence to a variety of healthy eating patterns...
Read more
Lead Story

Plan Your Vacation on Wheels in Premium Motorhome

NewsGram Desk - 0
India's first commercially approved premium motorhome that offers guided trails for travel enthusiasts has been launched. LuxeCamper is an all-new way to travel, especially...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,765FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Understand the Age-old Concept of Soulmates Through Hinduism

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
How frequently have we heard individuals in books and films and even genuine go on about that one genuine association with their "Soul Mates"?...
Read more

Google Steps-up To Support Indian Startups to Prepare For New Normal

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Google on Wednesday expanded its programme for startups to support startups working on the solutions to solve real-life challenges towards the new normal post-COVID-19...
Read more

Eat Healthy To Lower Heart Disease Risk, Study suggests

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you want to keep your heart healthy, take a note. Researchers have found that greater adherence to a variety of healthy eating patterns...
Read more

Plan Your Vacation on Wheels in Premium Motorhome

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India's first commercially approved premium motorhome that offers guided trails for travel enthusiasts has been launched. LuxeCamper is an all-new way to travel, especially...
Read more

Style Your Hair At Home With These Products

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
While the lockdown restrictions are gradually easing, we are still being mindful of stepping outside. But whether you're at home or outside, everybody loves...
Read more

Here’s a Guide to Follow If You Think you Have COVID 19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Think you have COVID-19 but not sure? Your test came out positive for coronavirus, now what? IANSlife speaks to Dr. Vikas Maurya, Director, and...
Read more

9 Reasons Why India and Australia are Signing a Defense Logistics Pact

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jaylin India and Australia are expected to sign a pact for defense logistics. Both countries share a mutual concern related to the stability of...
Read more

Sati Pratha and Its Flawed Narrative Propagated By the British

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
By Varuni Trivedi Sati Pratha was without a doubt a horrific ritual that needed to be done away with. History or rather the widely accepted...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,765FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada