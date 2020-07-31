Friday, July 31, 2020
Lead Story

Google Starts Testing YouTube Live Streaming for Stadia, Crowd Play

Google announced a new Stadia experiment that lets users play games on mobile devices over 4G and 5G cellular networks

Google has finally started testing YouTube live streaming for Stadia Cloud gaming service. Pixabay

Google has finally started testing YouTube live streaming for Stadia Cloud gaming service alongside exclusive “Crowd Play” features.

Currently, while live streaming a video game, one needs either a fairly decent gaming PC, dedicated streaming hardware, or a console with built-in streaming along with a quality internet connection with high upload speeds.

However, with the Stadia new update Google is looking to remove the barriers to live streaming games, reports 9to5Google.

Meanwhile, “Crowd Play”, which was announced at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2019, is also now in testing phase.

Crowd Play feature will allow streamers or YouTubers to add a button to their stream. Wikimedia Commons

It is a feature that allows creators to play games like NBA 2K19 with their viewers.

This feature will allow streamers or YouTubers to add a button to their stream. Gamers watching will be able load up the game and join the streamers game.

Recently, Google announced a new Stadia experiment that lets users play games on mobile devices over 4G and 5G cellular networks.

Until now, subscribers were only able to use the game-streaming service on Android devices only when connected to steady Wi-Fi. (IANS)

