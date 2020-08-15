Saturday, August 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Google Announces Updates in its Search to Help People Travel Safely
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyLife StyleTravel

Google Announces Updates in its Search to Help People Travel Safely

One of the updates is informing people about more hotels with free cancellation policies

0
Google to show more hotels with full refund policies in Search
Google has announced two new updates in its Search to help people travel safely and with confidence. Unsplash

As some countries begin to reopen their businesses, Google has announced two new updates in its Search to help people travel safely and with confidence.

One of the updates is informing people about more hotels with free cancellation policies at their destinations.

Many hotels and vacation rentals are now offering free cancellation to give travellers more confidence when planning trips.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Search for a hotel, and later this month a vacation rental, on google. com/travel and filter to see only rooms or properties with free cancellation policies,” the company said in a statement.

In the next week, people will see the percentage of open hotels with availability and flights operating at the city or county-level, based on Google Flights and Hotels data from the previous week.

Google to show more hotels with full refund policies in Search
In the next week, people will see the percentage of open hotels with availability and flights operating at the city or county-level. Unsplash

Because the impact of Covid-19 on destinations can vary, it’s important to stay up to date on the latest travel-related information.

Also Read: Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Less Likely to Infect Close Contacts

“We recently introduced driving alerts to notify you about Covid-19 checkpoints and restrictions along your route in Google Maps,” the tech giant said.

When people visit google.com/travel and tap on a trip they are planning or search for hotels and things to do, they will now see trendlines for hotel and flight availability.

“Links to additional local resources, including the number of COVID-19 cases, are provided as well”. (IANS)

Previous articleAsymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Less Likely to Infect Close Contacts

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Less Likely to Infect Close Contacts

NewsGram Desk - 0
New research has added to the growing body of evidence that asymptomatic patients suffering from Covid-19 are less likely to infect close contacts compared...
Read more
India

More Than Half of Indian Population Optimistic of Economic Recovery Soon

NewsGram Desk - 0
More than half the nation's population is optimistic that India will experience growth and economic recovery within two years, according to a Local Circles...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Plasma Therapy Treatment Safe, Effective for Covid Patients: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
In an ongoing study of more than 300 Covid-19 patients treated with convalescent plasma therapy in the US, researchers suggest that the treatment is...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,955FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Google Announces Updates in its Search to Help People Travel Safely

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As some countries begin to reopen their businesses, Google has announced two new updates in its Search to help people travel safely and with...
Read more

Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Less Likely to Infect Close Contacts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research has added to the growing body of evidence that asymptomatic patients suffering from Covid-19 are less likely to infect close contacts compared...
Read more

More Than Half of Indian Population Optimistic of Economic Recovery Soon

India NewsGram Desk - 0
More than half the nation's population is optimistic that India will experience growth and economic recovery within two years, according to a Local Circles...
Read more

Plasma Therapy Treatment Safe, Effective for Covid Patients: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In an ongoing study of more than 300 Covid-19 patients treated with convalescent plasma therapy in the US, researchers suggest that the treatment is...
Read more

Changes in Weight Between Young Adulthood, Midlife Linked to Early Death Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Changes in weight between young adulthood and midlife may have important consequences for a person's risk of early death, say researchers. The study found that...
Read more

Researchers Develop AI Software That Assess 3D Printing Quality in Real Time

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of US researchers has developed artificial intelligence (AI) software for 3D printers that assesses the quality of parts in real time, without...
Read more

Big B, Ramesh Sippy, Hema Recall Memories as ‘Sholay’ Turns 45

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The blockbuster Sholay turned 45 on August 15. Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy looked back to dissect how and why the...
Read more

A New Test can Diagnose Covid-19 in Just 20 Minutes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In an ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus, the researchers have developed a new test that can diagnose Covid-19 in just 20 minutes. The findings,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

18,955FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada