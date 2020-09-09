Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Google Announces 'Verified Calls' to Make People Safe From Spam Calls
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Google Announces ‘Verified Calls’ to Make People Safe From Spam Calls

'Verified Calls' will be available for download later this week on more Android devices in select countries, including India

0
Google introduces 'Verified Calls' to protect people from scammers
Google has announced a new feature named Verified Calls on its Phone app in a bid to make people safe from spam and scam calls. Unsplash

In a bid to make people safe from spam and scam calls, Google has announced a new feature named Verified Calls on its Phone app. It comes pre-loaded on several Android phones and will be available for download later this week on more Android devices in select countries, including India.

The ‘Verified Calls’ shows the caller’s name, logo, reason for calling and a verification symbol indicating that the business has been authenticated by Google.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“This is done in a secure way and Google doesn’t collect or store any personally identifiable information after verification,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Verified Calls is initially rolling out in the US, Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India, with more countries to come.

Google introduces 'Verified Calls' to protect people from scammers
The ‘Verified Calls’ shows the caller’s name, logo, reason for calling and a verification symbol indicating that the business has been authenticated by Google. Pinterest

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: सत्यार्थी : महामारी से बाल श्रम, तस्करी और दासता में होगा इजाफा

A 2019 report by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found that phone calls were the number one way people reported being contacted by scammers.

While most people said they hung up on those calls, those who lost money reported a median loss of $1,000.

Also Read: Bangladesh PM Urges Countries To Increase Contributions To Fight Climate Change

“We’ve been piloting Verified Calls for a few months, and the early results indicate that it improves the likelihood of someone answering a call,” Google said.

For instance, banks calling to alert a customer about a possible fraudulent transaction can increase answer rates by stating the call reason.

“We also have existing partners — including Neustar, Five9, Vonage, Aspect, Bandwidth, Prestus, Telecall, and JustCall — ready to help brands improve their answer rates by using Verified Calls,”

Google said. (IANS)

Previous articleBangladesh PM Urges Countries To Increase Contributions To Fight Climate Change
Next articleUN Secretary-General Calls For Efforts To Address Air Pollution

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Children Exposed to Tobacco Have Higher Rates of Hospital Admissions: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Children who are exposed to tobacco have higher rates of hospital admissions after visiting emergency departments or urgent care facilities, warn researchers. The study, published...
Read more
India

Chef Ranveer Brar Launches #MakingMillionCount for Indian Street Vendors

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta What started as the craze for a handphone photo of "Smoked caramelized apple with buttermilk yolk and a rose macaroon" around 357...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Dutch Engineers Working on ‘Smart’ Mask to Monitor Wearer’s Temperature

NewsGram Desk - 0
Physicians and engineers in the Netherlands said they are developing a “smart mask” that uses sensors and data to monitor a wearer's temperature and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Children Exposed to Tobacco Have Higher Rates of Hospital Admissions: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children who are exposed to tobacco have higher rates of hospital admissions after visiting emergency departments or urgent care facilities, warn researchers. The study, published...
Read more

Chef Ranveer Brar Launches #MakingMillionCount for Indian Street Vendors

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta What started as the craze for a handphone photo of "Smoked caramelized apple with buttermilk yolk and a rose macaroon" around 357...
Read more

Dutch Engineers Working on ‘Smart’ Mask to Monitor Wearer’s Temperature

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Physicians and engineers in the Netherlands said they are developing a “smart mask” that uses sensors and data to monitor a wearer's temperature and...
Read more

Coding Emerges as the Highest Searched Online Course Amid Pandemic

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta While traditional channels of education are disrupted due to the pandemic, those in pursuit of knowledge have discovered a big fountain of...
Read more

7 Nutrient Deficiencies Common in Women and How to Manage Them

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta There can be many reasons why women develop nutrient deficiencies - an improper diet, hectic schedule, and even a lack of knowledge...
Read more

Here’s What Indians Are Most Fearful About With Regard to The Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India now has close to 4.5 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and has overtaken Brazil to become the second most infected country in the world...
Read more

Everything You Need To Know About ‘Post Covid-19 Syndrome’

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The effect of the ongoing pandemic has rippled through the whole healthcare ecosystem; and healthcare workers continue to battle on the frontlines to treat...
Read more

Exercise May Not be Able to Beat Covid-Stress

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Exercise has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress, but now in a major study, the researchers have revealed that it may not be...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x