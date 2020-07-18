Saturday, July 18, 2020
Home India Government Agency Warns of Credit Card Skimming Through E-Commerce Platforms
India

Government Agency Warns of Credit Card Skimming Through E-Commerce Platforms

Government's cybersecurity agency has warned people of credit card skimming through e-commerce sites

Govt warns of credit card skimming through e-commerce sites
Attackers are typically targeting e-commerce sites because of their wide presence. Wikimedia Commons

The government’s cybersecurity agency has warned people of credit card skimming spreading across the world through e-commerce platforms.

Attackers are typically targeting e-commerce sites because of their wide presence, popularity and the environment LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) said in a notice on Thursday.

Recently, attackers targeted sites which were hosted on Microsoft’s IIS server running with the ASP.NET web application framework, it said.

Some of the sites affected by the attack were found to be running ASP.NET version 4.0.30319, which is no longer officially supported by Microsoft and may contain multiple vulnerabilities, CERT-In said.

Govt warns of credit card skimming through e-commerce sites
Recently, attackers targeted sites which were hosted on Microsoft’s IIS server running with the ASP.NET web application framework.
Wikimedia Commons

The notice also included a list of best practices for website developers including the use of the latest version of ASP.NET web framework, IIS web server and database server.

The advisory is based on research by Malwarebytes which found that this skimming campaign likely began sometime in April this year.

Credit card skimming has become a popular activity for cybercriminals over the past few years, and the increase in online shopping during the pandemic means additional business for them, too, Malwarebytes said in a blog post, adding that attackers do not need to limit themselves to the most popular e-commerce platforms. (IANS)

