Monday, March 1, 2021
Government of India Prepares a Master Plan To Promote Toy Industry

The second day of The India Toy Fair-2021, being held on virtual platform at theindiatoyfair.in, hosted over 35 eminent speakers from industry, academia and the government

Toys
Speaking at a webinar on 'Driving Investments to India-Making India the next Global Hub for Manufacturing and Sourcing of Toys', during the India Toy Fair-2021, the official said the government wants to achieve both quality and competitiveness and is exploring what kind of incentives are required by the toy industry, said an official statement. Pexels

Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary for the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, said that toys are of serious economic concern and a very comprehensive toy master plan has been prepared with various ministries and state governments involved to promote the toy industry.

Speaking at a webinar on ‘Driving Investments to India-Making India the next Global Hub for Manufacturing and Sourcing of Toys’, during the India Toy Fair-2021, the official said the government wants to achieve both quality and competitiveness and is exploring what kind of incentives are required by the toy industry, said an official statement.

DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra. (Photo: twitter@DIPPGOI)
The second day of The India Toy Fair-2021, being held on virtual platform at theindiatoyfair.in, hosted over 35 eminent speakers from industry, academia and the government. There were seven panel discussions or webinars and three activities were organised.

The panel discussion on how toys and play based pedagogy go hand in hand with Education focused on role of toys in child’s development through education, fostering creativity and innovation in children with the help of toys as part of curriculum in schools. (IANS/KR)

