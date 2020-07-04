Saturday, July 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Government to Propose Triple Solar Manufacturing Capacity
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Government to Propose Triple Solar Manufacturing Capacity

Solar manufacturing capacity to be tripled in India

0
government has proposed a major push to domestic manufacturing of renewable energy
3,000 MW of fresh solar cell capacity is being added under manufacturing linked bids for solar projects. Pixabay

The central government has proposed a major push to domestic manufacturing of renewable energy equipment in the country that would completely eliminate the need for imports, particularly from countries such as China.

As part of the plan, an accelerated manufacturing plan is being operationalised that is incentivising setting up of solar cell manufacturing capacity of 4,000 MW that would allow project developers to restrict import of this product completely.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Additionally, 3,000 MW of fresh solar cell capacity is being added under manufacturing linked bids for solar projects. This would incentivise power project developers planning manufacturing in India.

government has proposed a major push to domestic manufacturing of renewable energy
The current capacity of solar cell manufacturing in India is about 2,500 MW. Pixabay

The current capacity of solar cell manufacturing in India is about 2,500 MW. This is proposed to rise over three times in coming years.

In case of solar modules as well, 7,000 MW of capacity is being added in addition to existing capacity.

Also Read: Morning Walk can Help Heart Bypass Surgery Patients Get Sound Sleep

Power minister R.K. Singh had said that under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission, domestic manufacturing capacities would be expended at a rapid pace for meeting goals towards import substitution.

The plan for renewable sector by Government, he said, should not only be sufficient to meet the country’s needs but would also support exports and earn the country valuable foreign exchange. (IANS)

Previous articleHere’s Why some Covid-19 Patients can Breathe Well with Low Oxygen Level
Next articleWhatsApp Launches First Brand Campaign in India

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Country of Origin of Products: A Concern For Indians

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the government orders e-commerce players to display the "Country of Origin" of products sold on their platforms, a survey reveals three in ten...
Read more
Lead Story

JioMeet, A Make in India App to Compete with Zoom

NewsGram Desk - 0
With Reliance Jio launching a Make in India free video-conferencing application JioMeet that directly takes on Zoom, the US-based company said on Saturday they...
Read more
Lead Story

Instagram to Redesign it’s Story Feature

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram is preparing to launch a huge redesign that would make it easier to watch favorite Stories in one place. Follow us on our...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Country of Origin of Products: A Concern For Indians

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As the government orders e-commerce players to display the "Country of Origin" of products sold on their platforms, a survey reveals three in ten...
Read more

JioMeet, A Make in India App to Compete with Zoom

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With Reliance Jio launching a Make in India free video-conferencing application JioMeet that directly takes on Zoom, the US-based company said on Saturday they...
Read more

Instagram to Redesign it’s Story Feature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram is preparing to launch a huge redesign that would make it easier to watch favorite Stories in one place. Follow us on our...
Read more

In Conversation with Annu Rizvi

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Annu Rizvi is a lyricist and a writer who has worked in several big projects including 'transparency', 'meri saheli’ and many others. He worked...
Read more

WhatsApp Launches First Brand Campaign in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Saturday launched its first brand campaign in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily on WhatsApp with their closest...
Read more

Government to Propose Triple Solar Manufacturing Capacity

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The central government has proposed a major push to domestic manufacturing of renewable energy equipment in the country that would completely eliminate the need...
Read more

Here’s Why some Covid-19 Patients can Breathe Well with Low Oxygen Level

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found possible explanations for Covid-19 patients who present with extremely low, otherwise life-threatening levels of oxygen, but no signs of difficulty in...
Read more

Morning Walk can Help Heart Bypass Surgery Patients Get Sound Sleep

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Just half an hour of morning walk can help heart bypass surgery patients get a sound sleep at night, says a study. "Many patients have...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada