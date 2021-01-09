Govt To Give Discount To Digital Investors

The government will give a discount of Rs 50 per gram under its gold bond scheme to investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode.

As per a statement from the Finance Ministry, for digital investors using the digit mode for subscription, the issue price of a gold bond will be Rs 5,054 per gram of gold.

Otherwise, the issue price of the bond during the subscription period will be Rs 5,104 per gram.

In terms of an October 9, 2020, notification, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series X) will open for the period January 11-15, 2021 with a Settlement date of January 19, 2021. (IANS)