Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Home Education Graded Reading Books To 1.5 Crore Students By UP Education Department
EducationLead Story

Graded Reading Books To 1.5 Crore Students By UP Education Department

The department of basic education has also introduced a system of real-time monitoring to check the progress of students

graded reading books
Graded reading books will increase the students' ability to read and learn. Flickr

The state Basic Education Department in Uttar Pradesh is now providing graded reading books to enhance the educational skills of more than 1.5 crore students studying in primary schools. These graded reading books will increase the students’ ability to read and learn. The language of this book has been kept very simple, which will enable the children to learn easily.

Apart from this, the report card of the students studying in primary and upper primary schools of the state will be shared with their parents during the formal meeting with the parents in the school.

According to official sources, the Department of Basic Education had recently conducted a Supportive Aptitude Test (SAT) to enhance education skills in the students. In this test, students were given grades from A to E.

Separate remedial classes will be run in schools for students, who got grades D and E, officials said. The department of basic education has also introduced a system of real-time monitoring to check the progress of students studying in primary and upper primary schools. This will identify the average students and conduct separate classes for them so that they can also compete for top ranks with other students, said the officials. (IANS)

