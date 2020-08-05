Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Grand Ram Mandir Likely to Open The Way for Prosperity
IndiaLead Story

Grand Ram Mandir Likely to Open The Way for Prosperity

It is the longest title dispute in the country, which began in 1885 and ended last year in November

0
Ram Mandir likely to usher in prosperity in Ayodhya
'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony of a grand Ram Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take place on 5 August 2020. Pinterest

With Ayodhya all decked up in lights, colours and sounds of bhajans for the ‘bhumi pujan’ ceremony of a grand Ram Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, many in this temple town are waiting eagerly for the auspicious occasion to herald in an era of prosperity with new employment opportunities and boost to tourism after years of interlude.

The longest title dispute in the country, which began in 1885 ended with Supreme Court giving its verdict in November last year. Residents here are waiting impatiently for the temple to come up.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Now the Ayodhya residents are hopeful their (Lord) Ram will bring in possible avenues of jobs and other opportunities as well,” feels Ishtiaaq, a trader.

He said: “For many years political parties here have always drawn a line in the name of communities and religious institutions, but one thing that has always existed is the brotherhood.

Ram Mandir likely to usher in prosperity in Ayodhya
Residents of Ayodhya are waiting impatiently for the temple to come up. Pinterest

“Now, with the construction of the Ram Temple, employment opportunities will gain momentum. People are also eager to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister in Ayodhya.”

Lilavati, another resident of this town in Uttar Pradesh, said, “The coronavirus pandemic has marred the festive fervour, but still I am happy that we have overcome all the battles and are now here today.”

Also Read: Kashmiris Celebrate First Anniversary of Abrogation of Article 370

Krishnakumar, another resident said: “The battle that has tarnished the reputation of Ayodhya has finally ended.”

A devotee Rajesh said that even though the dispute lasted for five centuries the land of “Maryada Purushottam” never lost hope.

After a protracted legal battle, the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019 paved the way for the construction of the Ram Temple by a trust at the the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new Mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town. (IANS)

Previous articleKashmiris Celebrate First Anniversary of Abrogation of Article 370
Next articleGoogle, Microsoft Join Hands to Work on Securing Your Emails

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Sonali Bendre: Lockdown Has Given Me No Alternative But to Become Tech Savvy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Sonali Bendre Behl says the lockdown has given her no alternative but to become tech savvy. She adds that is happy to learn...
Read more
Entertainment

Sonu Sood: The Real Life Hero

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Venkatachari Jagannathan Sonu Sood, for the Tamil movie viewers, has until now been the actor who played the villain in "Kallazhagar" and several others....
Read more
Lead Story

Shoppers can Follow These Tips to Spend Worry Free Days at Malls

NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Malls are open and as the footfall starts to pick up, the only one who can ensure your safety on a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,959FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Vaani Kapoor Would Love to do a Biopic on Kalpana Chawla

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Vaani Kapoor would love to do a biopic and says it would be an absolute honour for her to play astronaut Kalpana Chawala...
Read more

Sonali Bendre: Lockdown Has Given Me No Alternative But to Become Tech Savvy

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Sonali Bendre Behl says the lockdown has given her no alternative but to become tech savvy. She adds that is happy to learn...
Read more

Sonu Sood: The Real Life Hero

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Venkatachari Jagannathan Sonu Sood, for the Tamil movie viewers, has until now been the actor who played the villain in "Kallazhagar" and several others....
Read more

Shoppers can Follow These Tips to Spend Worry Free Days at Malls

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Malls are open and as the footfall starts to pick up, the only one who can ensure your safety on a...
Read more

Bacterial Infections May Elevate Risk of Heart Disease in Individuals With Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that bacterial infections may elevate the risk of coronary heart disease in individuals with type 1 diabetes. For the findings, published in...
Read more

Tips to Help you Combat Oral Health Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Foul breath can be a very embarrassing, putting one in an uncomfortable position. With a little bit of care, this common condition...
Read more

WhatsApp Launches ‘Search the Web’ Option to Cross-Check Forwarded Messages

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp has launched a new 'Search the Web' option that will enable users to check information shared to them via a forwarded message. The 'Search...
Read more

Early Blood Test Can Detect Baby Brain Damage Just Hours After Birth

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian origin, have found that an early blood test could detect which babies deprived of oxygen at birth are at...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,959FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada