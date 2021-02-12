Friday, February 12, 2021
Great Songs Come Out of Experiments: Composer Duo Sachin-Jigar

Sachin–Jigar is an Indian music composer duo consisting of Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya. They compose for Hindi and Gujarati language films.

Sachin-Jigar
Recently, they came out with "Heera". The video of the soulful number features singer Jigar Saraiya alongside actress Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Composer duo Sachin-Jigar say that they are exploring independent music more deeply, and hope to come out with great songs through their experimentations.

With Valentine’s Day just round the corner, they have come out with a romantic Gujarati single, “Kehva De”.

The song has been penned by Niren Bhatt and sung by Jigar Saraiya. Featuring Jigar and Lekha Prajapati, “Kehva De” comes with a sweet melody and a lumbering rhythm.

Talking about the release of the single, Sachin-Jigar said: “When we were composing this song we wanted to elevate the romance of it and make it contemporary. This year has given us the opportunity to explore independent music more deeply and we can only hope that great songs come out of our experimentations.

Sachin Jigar
Composer duo Sachin-Jigar say that they are exploring independent music more deeply, and hope to come out with great songs through their experimentations. Pinterest

“We eagerly await the reactions of listeners to this song,” they added.

Recently, they came out with “Heera”. The video of the soulful number features singer Jigar Saraiya alongside actress Shriya Pilgaonkar. Directed by Arunima, the video has been shot across picturesque locales in the paradise.

Opening up on the song, singer Jigar Saraiya had shared: “‘Heera’ has an entirely different ambience of love. With love songs, it has been my endeavour to create music that is fresh, soulful and nostalgic. I am so glad that our idea of a love song has come to fruition so beautifully through Heera.” (IANS)

