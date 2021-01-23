Saturday, January 23, 2021
7 Great Teachings Of Guru Acharya Chanakya

Chanakya
Great teachings of Chanakya. Flickr

BY SHWETA PORWAL

Chanakya, traditionally identified as Kautilya or Vishnugupta was born in the 3rd century BC (350-275 BC) in Patliputra. Chanakya was born to Rishi Chanak who was a revolutionary against the evil emperor of Magadh.

Chanakya was an ancient Indian teacher, economist, jurist, and royal advisor which made him one of the greatest figures of Wisdom and Knowledge in Indian History.

Works by Chanakya: The great and famous work of Chanakya attributes three famous books named Arthashastra, Nitishastra, and Chanakyaniti.

Arthashastra is a treatise on politics, economics, and public affairs in detail.

Quotes from Arthashasta:

“If  a person is an expert of a particular field, he should be employed in doing work in that area only.”

“Take all the decisions on the basis of acquired knowledge and past experiences.” 

Chanakya
Chanakya and his 7 gems of wisdom. Wikimedia commons

Nitishastra is a treatise on the ideal way of life and shows Chanakya’s in-depth study of the Indian way of life.

Quotes from Nitishastra: 

“Education is the best friend.”

“Books are for the wise.”

Chanakya Niti is considered one of the unique work of Chanakya because of its rational approach and unabashed advocacy of real politics.

Quotes from Chanakya Neeti:

“A person who cannot decide his goal, simply cannot win.”

“You can win over; a greedy by the offer of money, a proud person by cowering before him, a fool by agreeing with him, and a scholar by speaking the truth.”

The teachings and principles of Chanakya are of great relevance and show concurrence and validity in today’s world.

TEACHING OF CHANAKYA: 

Learn from the mistakes of others. You cannot live long enough to make them all yourselves.”

 

Before you start some work ask yourself three questions- Why am I doing it, what the results might be and will I be successful? Only when you think deeply and find satisfactory answers to these questions, go ahead.

Chanakya
Chanakya and his teachings. Flickr

 

If you were to choose between the evil person and a snake to keep company with, opt for the snake because a snake will bite only in self-defense but an evil person can put a bit for any reason and anytime or always.

 

Never share your secrets with anybody. It will destroy you.

 

The fragrance of flowers spreads only in the direction of the wind. But the goodness of a person spreads in all directions.

 

God is not present in idols. Your feelings are your god. The soul is your temple.

 

No Penance is greater than the one done for maintaining Peace, No Peace is better than the one received from Satisfaction, No disease as more damaging than Greed, and No Dharma is better than the one having Compassion for all.

