Monday, January 25, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Green Tax To Be Levied On Polluting Vehicles: Transport Ministry
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

Green Tax To Be Levied On Polluting Vehicles: Transport Ministry

Transport ministry permits the levying of new Green Tax on polluting vehicles that do not follow the current environment norms

0
Green Tax
Green Tax to be levied on polluting vehicles. Pixabay

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said his department has approved a proposal to levy “Green Tax” on old vehicles that are polluting the environment.

He said that the proposal will now go to the states for consultation before it is formally notified.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

According to the proposal, transport vehicles older than eight years could be charged Green Tax at the time of renewal of fitness certificate, at the rate of 10 to 25 per cent of road tax, while personal vehicles will be charged Green Tax at the time of renewal of registration certification after 15 years.

The new proposal also said that public transport vehicles, such as city buses, will be charged lower Green Tax.

It further said that the vehicles being registered in highly-polluted cities will have to pay higher green tax (50 per cent of road tax) depending upon the fuel type (petrol or diesel) and the type of vehicle.

The proposal further said that vehicles such as strong hybrids, electric vehicles and alternate fuels such as CNG, ethanol, LPG etc and vehicles used in farming, such as tractor, tiller etc, must be exempt from Green Tax.

The proposal further said that revenue collected from Green Tax will be kept in a separate account and used for tackling pollution, and for states to set up facilities for emission monitoring.

Green Tax
Green Vehicles. Pixabay

The ministry said that the aim of the new proposal is to dissuade people from using vehicles which damage the environment, to motivate people to switch to newer, less-polluting vehicles and reduce pollution levels by making the polluter pay for pollution.

The minister also approved the policy of deregistration and scrapping of vehicles owned by government department and PSUs, which are more than 15 years in age.

It will be notified and come into effect from April 1 next year.

The ministry said that it is estimated that commercial vehicles, which constitute about 5 per cent of the total vehicle fleet, contribute about 65-70 per cent to total vehicular pollution.

ALSO READ: B-Town Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan Encourages Yoga During Pregnancy

It also said that the older fleet, typically manufactured before the year 2000, constitutes less than 1 per cent of the total fleet but contributes around 15 per cent of total vehicular pollution.

“These older vehicles pollute 10-25 times more than modern vehicles,” the statement added. (IANS)

Previous article38% Indian Women Techies Prefer WHF

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

38% Indian Women Techies Prefer WHF

NewsGram Desk - 0
Almost 38 per cent Indian women working in a tech or IT industry prefer working at home to working in the office, says a...
Read more
India

Telangana Boy Develops Smart Wristband Aiding Alzheimer’s

NewsGram Desk - 0
A 13-year-old boy from Telangana, who developed a smart wristband to monitor Alzheimer's patients, is one of the recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal...
Read more
Indian Diaspora

Diwali 2022 Opens Doors To An Extended Temple In Dubai

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new Hindu temple in Dubai, the foundation stone of which was laid last August amidst the pandemic, will open its doors to worshippers...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Green Tax To Be Levied On Polluting Vehicles: Transport Ministry

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said his department has approved a proposal to levy "Green Tax" on...
Read more

38% Indian Women Techies Prefer WHF

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Almost 38 per cent Indian women working in a tech or IT industry prefer working at home to working in the office, says a...
Read more

Telangana Boy Develops Smart Wristband Aiding Alzheimer’s

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A 13-year-old boy from Telangana, who developed a smart wristband to monitor Alzheimer's patients, is one of the recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal...
Read more

Diwali 2022 Opens Doors To An Extended Temple In Dubai

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
A new Hindu temple in Dubai, the foundation stone of which was laid last August amidst the pandemic, will open its doors to worshippers...
Read more

Changing Mood In Ayodhya Chronicled In New Book

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Fear, apprehension and suspicion has finally been replaced with a sense of ease and excitement and Ayodhya, after the Supreme Court verdict - is...
Read more

Scientists Ask For Strict Measures To Restrict New Covid-19 Strain

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With new Covid-19 strains reported from several parts of the world giving fresh threats to the fight against the pandemic, a group of scientists...
Read more

Pandemic: An Eye-Opener For Health Sector

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic should serve as an eye-opener for the government to increase allocation for the health sector in the Union Budget 2020-21, feel...
Read more

Tri-colour, The Colour Code For Republic Day

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Republic day is around the corner and so is the end of winter fashion. So why not end it in style? Here are some...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
paper writing service on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada