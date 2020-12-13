Sunday, December 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma Now Known As The Black Wall Street
Lead StoryUSA

Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma Now Known As The Black Wall Street

Greenwood declined in the 1960s and 1970s

0
Greenwood
City Tulsa. Wikimedia commons

Before 1921, most of Tulsa’s 10,000 African American residents lived in the vibrant district with flourishing Black-owned businesses, two newspapers, several churches, a hotel, and a library. Some referred to Greenwood as the Black Wall Street.

“The notion of Black communities actually being self-sufficient or Black people actually running things is not as prominent in the American historical frame, even today,” says Gregory Fairchild, whose father and grandfather grew up in Greenwood.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

 

“As a Black community, the idea is that, well, we must be talking about something that is in fact, moribund, high crime, not having the trappings of so-called American life. But my grandfather grew up in and watched the destruction of such a community and also watched such a community come back and raised his son there,” he adds.

Riots ignited in June 1921 after a Black teen was falsely accused of assaulting a White woman. An armed white mob flooded the African American district, looting and setting homes and businesses on fire. When it was over, 35 square blocks of homes and businesses had been destroyed. A 2001 commission found that 168 people died in the violence, but other reports put the number as high as 300.

Most of Greenwood’s residents were left homeless by the riot and spent that winter living in tents. But Greenwood did rebuild. Fairchild, a professor and associate dean of business administration at the University of Virginia, says his father grew up there after the riots.

Greenwood
Black Wall Street memorial in Tulsa, Oklahoma. VOA

“The community was destroyed, but actually it came back…so my dad growing up in that community had two college-educated parents, and he himself became college-educated, again solidly middle class,” Fairchild says. “I think that the reason the story has taken on such interest is both scale and scope, the size of the massacre, but also the idea that it happened to a community that was intact but also economically vibrant.”

Greenwood declined in the 1960s and 1970s, as urban renewal projects transformed the inner city. An interstate cut off the business district from the rest of the neighborhood. Financial institutions left, decreasing opportunities for local residents to build wealth through savings or loans.

In addition, the civil rights movement gave Black people the option to shop at stores once reserved for whites, which meant they spent less money in their community.

“The loss of this economic capital has impacted all aspects of the African American experience from education to political influence to the ability to even preserve and tell our history,” says Brent Leggs, executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.  Although Black Wall Street is gone, Leggs believes Greenwood can serve as a model for the future.

Greenwood
Greenwood District of the city of Tulsa riot inflames. Wikimedia commons

“I think being able to understand that African American communities were once thriving centers with cultural institutions and banks and theaters, and houses of worship, and schools, and houses and beyond that, set a blueprint for being able to re-establish this sense of community and the opportunity to create healthy and vibrant neighborhoods,” he says.

Fairchild has spent a lot of time assessing how to financially reinvigorate Black communities. Although the segregation is illegal, most Americans remain racially segregated, living in neighborhoods and going to school with people who look like them. Fairchild says this leads to depressed social and economic incomes for Black Americans because that financial inequity begins practically at birth.

One way to help close the gap is by establishing financial institutions like banks and credit unions in lower-income communities, managed by Black people or members of other marginalized groups.

ALSO READ: NJMCDIRECT – Pay Your Traffic Ticket Fines Online

“Having the presence of financial institutions in the places where people live and work becomes important because those financial institutions are mechanisms to provide capital for the local entrepreneur,” Fairchild says. “They’re mechanisms to allow people living in those communities to have access to savings or loan products.” But perhaps most important of all, says Fairchild, is that Americans recognize that society remains mostly segregated and take steps to end that.

“I call it the illusion of inclusion,” he says. “I tend to believe that the firms will begin to reflect the environment in which people live and work and since we live in segregated communities and we attend segregated schools, I would expect the firms that we will run will remain segregated unless we are intentional in our recruitment, development, and promotion.” (VOA)

Previous articleThe Indian Hospitality Brands And Trends To Witness In 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

The Indian Hospitality Brands And Trends To Witness In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the largest industry in the world, tourism is everything and everything is tourism. India is expected to become the youngest country by 2022,...
Read more
Lead Story

60 Percent Of Respondents Wish To Travel During Winter Holiday Season

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world gears up to welcome the New Year with an optimistic outlook, one in every three Indians is planning to travel and...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Simple Guide To Christmas Season Dinner Dressing

NewsGram Desk - 0
We usually reserve our most glamorous outfits for this time of the year, as you can get away with literally dressing like a Christmas...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma Now Known As The Black Wall Street

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Until recently, many Americans had never heard of the Greenwood District of the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, one of the largest, most prosperous Black...
Read more

The Indian Hospitality Brands And Trends To Witness In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the largest industry in the world, tourism is everything and everything is tourism. India is expected to become the youngest country by 2022,...
Read more

60 Percent Of Respondents Wish To Travel During Winter Holiday Season

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world gears up to welcome the New Year with an optimistic outlook, one in every three Indians is planning to travel and...
Read more

Simple Guide To Christmas Season Dinner Dressing

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
We usually reserve our most glamorous outfits for this time of the year, as you can get away with literally dressing like a Christmas...
Read more

Social Media Activities Can Effect Your Workplace Performance

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Social media activity can actually make you worse at your job, says a new study that assessed how seeing social media posts of people...
Read more

7 Creative Ideas To Make Your Christmas Date More Romantic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jessica Speight Christmas is just around the corner. This is the perfect time to prepare everything for this special season, and that includes racking...
Read more

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra: We Should Invalidate Entertainment Tax

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
"Theaters bring people together and facilitate community experience. Isn't that public service? It is hard to decipher why we have Entertainment Tax in India....
Read more

IoT Products That Caught An Eye In The Country In Year 2020

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Indians are slowly but steadily getting used to smart home devices and the tech companies have doubled their efforts to woo more users in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada