Gucci Releases A Seven Part Film Series Titled ‘Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended’

Shot in Rome and co-directed by filmmaker Gus Van Sant and Alessandro Michele, Gucci presents a seven-part film series which stars the actress, artist, and performer Silvia Calderoni in a surreal daily routine in the city, encountering a series of international talents and Friends of the House, including Paul B. Preciado, Achille Bonito Oliva, Billie Eilish, Darius Khonsary, Lu Han, Jeremy O. Harris, Ariana Papademetropoulos, Arlo Parks, Harry Styles, Sasha Waltz, and Florence Welch.

The luxury fashion house announced its upcoming collection, titled ‘Ouverture of Something that Never Ended’, presented by Creative Director Alessandro Michele through the eponymous mini-series in seven episodes screened during GucciFest, an innovative digital fashion and film festival running from November 16 to 22.

As anticipated by Alessandro Michele last May on the occasion of the release of his manifesto Notes From the Silence, the presentation of the new collection is a joyful and irregular new tale, no longer constrained by the old notion of seasonality, closer to his expressive call and told by blending rules and genres, feeding on new spaces, linguistic codes and communication platforms.

Together with the OUVERTURE of Something that Never Ended series, the GucciFest will also be screening fashion films celebrating the works of fifteen independent young designers: Ahluwalia, Shanel Campbell, Stefan Cooke, Cormio, Charles De Vilmorin, JordanLuca, Mowalola, Yueqi Qi, Rave Review, Gui Rosa, Rui, Bianca Saunders, Collina Strada, Boramy Viguier, and Gareth Wrighton; proudly supported by the House.

The full GucciFest will be broadcast from November 16 to 22 on YouTube Fashion, Weibo, Gucci YouTube and embedded on the dedicated site Guccifest.com. The complete program of the GucciFest week is available from November 13. (IANS)