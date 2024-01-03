How to Refinance Your Mortgage Refinansiere Boliglan

6. Equity in Your Home – The equity in your home is the amount of money that you have paid on your home compared to the value of your home. The more that your home is worth, the better chance you have at having good equity in your home. This will help you if you are planning to cash out on your equity.

Generally, the lender will allow you to borrow up to eighty percent of your home value. This means that if your home is worth three hundred thousand dollars, you will be allowed to borrow up to two-hundred-forty thousand dollars. If you have a loan for two-hundred thousand dollars already, you will only be allowed to borrow up to forty thousand dollars. If your loan is above two-hundred-forty thousand dollars, you likely won’t be able to get the loan.

7. Closing Costs – You will be required to pay closing costs on your refinance loan, just as you did when you got your original mortgage. These costs can be up to six percent of the loan amount. This can run into thousands of dollars for you. You could potentially roll these costs back into your loan but then you will be paying interest on it until you have paid off your loan.

It is better to pay the closing costs with cash and not roll it into your loan. This will save you money initially and throughout the life of your loan. It is also important to note that the closing costs must keep your loan under eighty percent, or you can’t roll it over.

8. Break-Even Point – If you are refinancing to save yourself some money, you will need to divide the savings that you will have monthly by the amount of closing costs to see how long it will take you to break even on those upfront costs. If you plan on moving before that time, it won’t be worth it for you to refinance. You need to make the decision to see if it is worth it to you.

If your refinancing can save you one hundred dollars per month and your closing costs were five thousand dollars, it would take you fifty months before you break even. If you are staying in your home longer than that, the refinancing makes sense. Otherwise, you should just keep your existing mortgage.

9. Mortgage Insurance – If you made a down payment of less than twenty percent of the loan, you may have to pay private mortgage insurance, or PMI. If you have a government backed loan, you may be paying for different types of PMI. There is at least one type of PMI that you must pay if your down payment was less than twenty percent.

If your home value has increased significantly in the time since you had your original mortgage, you might not need to pay PMI. This could also happen if you pay more than twenty percent down. This could save you money on your refinanced loan.

10. New Mortgage Term – When you refinance, you also get to change the term of the term of your loan. Most terms are ten, fifteen, or thirty years. The longest term will have the lowest payments, of course. The shortest term will have your mortgage paid off sooner, but you will have higher monthly payments. You will, however, save on interest.

You can choose which term that you want. You must decide which would be best for you. Lower monthly payments could mean more to you than saving long term on interest.

Conclusion

There are a lot of questions that must be answered before you choose to refinance your home. You need to decide if it will be worth your time and effort. You also need to decide if you really need the money in the first place.

If you decide that you need the money, you need to decide if you will choose a fixed rate or a variable rate. You also need to decide what term you will want. These are just some of the decisions that you will need to make.