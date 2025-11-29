Surviving a Head-On Collision: Injuries, Risks, and Legal Options

Common Injuries in Head-On Collisions

As we’ve discussed, it’s rare for drivers involved in a head-on collision to walk away uninjured. Below are a few of the more common types of injuries seen in these types of crashes and how they can impact victims many months or years later:

· Whiplash: The sudden forward and backward movement of a head-on collision can easily cause whiplash, straining the neck and tearing ligaments and tendons. While many people associate whiplash with minor discomfort, it can actually lead to chronic pain, stiffness, headaches, and a limited range of motion that lasts long after the initial crash.

· Traumatic Brain Injuries: The jolt from a head-on collision can cause trauma to the brain, even if there’s no direct impact to the head. Traumatic brain injuries, by definition, are recurring and long-term, with symptoms including cognitive impairment, memory loss, or behavioral changes.

· Fractures: Arms, legs, ribs, and facial bones are especially vulnerable to fractures in a head-on collision, as the body is thrust forward against the steering wheel, dashboard, or seat belt. Some fractures heal with time and rest, but others require surgery, metal plates or pins, and lengthy physical therapy.

· Internal Injuries: One of the most serious injuries a person can endure in a head-on collision is internal injuries, primarily because they can often display no symptoms at all. Yet, when they are present, they can quickly cause serious medical conditions such as hemorrhaging or vital organ damage. These conditions can be life-threatening, which is why it’s important to see a medical professional regardless of how you may feel.

· Spinal Cord Injuries: Another potentially life-threatening injury commonly caused by head-on collisions is a spinal cord injury. Depending on where the spine is injured, victims can experience partial or complete paralysis, loss of sensation, and reduced motor control. When this happens, the recovery time can extend many years and require significant lifestyle changes, including long-term care and in-home modifications.

Regardless of what symptoms you may be experiencing following your accident, the most important thing to remember is to never delay seeing a doctor. This is not only important for protecting your health but it also strengthens your case should you decide to file a personal injury claim. If an insurance company finds that you put off your healthcare needs or ignored medical advice, it can severely limit your settlement amount.

What Should You Do After a Head-On Collision?

If you’re able to do so, calling 911 should be the first step so that medical help and law enforcement arrive as soon as possible. The responding officers will document the crash scene and file a police report. If you’re unable to provide your version of events, you will typically be given the opportunity to do so later on. When you do so, make sure to keep your statements brief and avoid admitting fault. If you are safely able to remain at the crash site, do your best to take pictures of the damage to your car, your injuries, and the crash site itself. Additionally, request contact information from first responders, the other driver, and witnesses.

Once you’ve been seen by a doctor, make sure to keep records of anything that relates to your accident or injuries. This may include transcripts, medical bills, diagnoses, and prescriptions as well as communication from doctors, insurance, or anyone else involved in the crash. However, it’s typically best practice to limit your communication with insurance until you’ve had time to talk with a lawyer. In many cases, your lawyer can even handle this and other communications on your behalf.