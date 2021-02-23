Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story A Guide For Selecting The Right Pair Of Shoes For Your Big...
Lead StoryLife Style

A Guide For Selecting The Right Pair Of Shoes For Your Big Day

A pair of glamorous golden or red chunky heels are the perfect pick for the bride

0
shoes
Choose your pair of shoes very well. Pixabay

Spring wedding season is fast approaching, and brides-to-be must already be on their toes, planning everything down to the very last detail. Planning a perfect wedding is no small feat.

From doing rounds of multiple outlets every day to buy your dream lehenga, to visiting one jewelry store after another to finalize that perfect ‘rani haar, it can all feel a tad overwhelming at times. Owing to the ceaseless wedding check-list, brides generally tend to put off shopping for the perfect footwear till the very last moment, and then end up opting for the wrong pair due to time constraints.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The right pair of shoes can make or break your entire look. Sometimes a perfect pair of shoes is all you need to add a dash of magic to your entire ensemble; we all remember what it did for Cinderella, right?

Well, no need to fret just yet! We have Matteo Lambert, Chief Collection Officer, Bata India Limited, to help you make the correct choice that will help you be every inch of the gorgeous bride that you always dreamt of being. Here are a few tips from him:

shoes
The choice of shoes can make or break your look. Pixabay

For the glam goddess

A pair of glamorous golden or red chunky heels are the perfect pick for the bride who believes in keeping the glam quotient high and making a grand entrance. The best thing about chunky heels is that you can pair them with a number of outfits in your wedding trousseau and have both your style and comfort quotient on point.

For the minimalist bride

If you are someone who likes to keep it minimal yet chic, you should go for footwear in pastel shades. From pumps to wedges to flats, pastel hues work phenomenally for all shoe styles. Shades like dirty pink, periwinkle blue, beige, and lilac are going to be all the rage this wedding season.

shoes
A pair of heels are the perfect match. Pixabay

For the hopeless romantic

If you are the quintessential romantic bride who wants the element of whimsy in her bridal ensemble, a pair of floral or bejeweled heels are a perfect choice.

ALSO READ: Quick Remedies Of Skincare Routine For Brides-To-Be

For the laid-back bride

If you don’t believe in the entire big-fat-Indian-wedding hoopla and just want to relax and enjoy with your loved ones, then a pair of ballet flats would be your ideal bet. Ballets will allow you to dance the night away without worrying about the blisters and pain.

For the modern bride

Most new-age, millennial brides know exactly what they are looking for and aren’t big sticklers for rules and traditions. They love experimenting with the latest styles and giving them their own modern and quirky touch. For all such brides, sneakers would just be perfect. Sneakers are trendy, comfortable, stylish, and most importantly, easy to dance in! (IANS/SP)

Previous article‘Phunsukh Wangdu’ Aka Sonam Wangchuk Developed Solar Powered Tent For Indian Army
Next articleA Few Coping Mechanisms To Nurture A Long-Distance Relationship

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Age is Just a Bar! This Ujjain-Based Woman Completes Ph.D. at The Age of 80

NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a saying that there is no age barrier for reading and learning that a person can continue to learn and grow throughout...
Read more
Lead Story

Why India Is Yet To Produce A World-Class Smartphone Game

NewsGram Desk - 0
India is set to see its smartphone base increase to reach 820 million, currently hovering around 550 million, in the next two years. Despite...
Read more
Lead Story

Offering Positive Encouragement Improves Students Academics

NewsGram Desk - 0
Offering students more positive encouragement not only reduces disruptive classroom behavior but can improve students' academic and social outcomes, say, researchers. The findings, published...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Age is Just a Bar! This Ujjain-Based Woman Completes Ph.D. at The Age of 80

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a saying that there is no age barrier for reading and learning that a person can continue to learn and grow throughout...
Read more

Why India Is Yet To Produce A World-Class Smartphone Game

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India is set to see its smartphone base increase to reach 820 million, currently hovering around 550 million, in the next two years. Despite...
Read more

Offering Positive Encouragement Improves Students Academics

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Offering students more positive encouragement not only reduces disruptive classroom behavior but can improve students' academic and social outcomes, say, researchers. The findings, published...
Read more

A List Of Upcoming Films That Explore Horror In A New Light

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood Horror is evolving beyond simple tales of ghosts, haunted houses, and possession stories. FIlmmakers are learning to give a spin to the tale....
Read more

Digital Space is Bringing Television Shows on Board With Spin-Offs: Ravi Dubey

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ravi Dubey says it is extremely disruptive and amazing that the digital space is bringing television shows on board with spin-offs. Ravi's show "Jamai...
Read more

Spending Longer Periods of Time Online Linked To Loneliness: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Loneliness has become increasingly prevalent among adolescents, who spend longer and longer periods of time online, says a new study. "In the coronavirus period, loneliness...
Read more

EdTech Startups On A Roll, Bet Big On India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With one of the youngest populations in the world and limited availability of good quality educational institutions and teachers, it is not surprising that...
Read more

Key Parameters To Keep Your Tresses Healthy And Shiny

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Don't we all dream of having luscious shiny locks? We've all stepped out of the salon with gorgeous shiny hair and have seen the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

vapinger on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harris172.webyazilimdestek.com/57.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
jones546.skbizness.com/2020/12/30/3-techniques-for-e-cigarette-you-can-use-today/ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Shop on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Novo 2 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harrison532.elsokhnaonline.com/2020/12/5-recommendations-on-e-cigarette-you-need-to-use-today.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada