A Guide For Selecting The Right Pair Of Shoes For Your Big Day

Spring wedding season is fast approaching, and brides-to-be must already be on their toes, planning everything down to the very last detail. Planning a perfect wedding is no small feat.

From doing rounds of multiple outlets every day to buy your dream lehenga, to visiting one jewelry store after another to finalize that perfect ‘rani haar, it can all feel a tad overwhelming at times. Owing to the ceaseless wedding check-list, brides generally tend to put off shopping for the perfect footwear till the very last moment, and then end up opting for the wrong pair due to time constraints.

The right pair of shoes can make or break your entire look. Sometimes a perfect pair of shoes is all you need to add a dash of magic to your entire ensemble; we all remember what it did for Cinderella, right?

Well, no need to fret just yet! We have Matteo Lambert, Chief Collection Officer, Bata India Limited, to help you make the correct choice that will help you be every inch of the gorgeous bride that you always dreamt of being. Here are a few tips from him:

For the glam goddess

A pair of glamorous golden or red chunky heels are the perfect pick for the bride who believes in keeping the glam quotient high and making a grand entrance. The best thing about chunky heels is that you can pair them with a number of outfits in your wedding trousseau and have both your style and comfort quotient on point.

For the minimalist bride

If you are someone who likes to keep it minimal yet chic, you should go for footwear in pastel shades. From pumps to wedges to flats, pastel hues work phenomenally for all shoe styles. Shades like dirty pink, periwinkle blue, beige, and lilac are going to be all the rage this wedding season.

For the hopeless romantic

If you are the quintessential romantic bride who wants the element of whimsy in her bridal ensemble, a pair of floral or bejeweled heels are a perfect choice.

For the laid-back bride

If you don’t believe in the entire big-fat-Indian-wedding hoopla and just want to relax and enjoy with your loved ones, then a pair of ballet flats would be your ideal bet. Ballets will allow you to dance the night away without worrying about the blisters and pain.

For the modern bride

Most new-age, millennial brides know exactly what they are looking for and aren’t big sticklers for rules and traditions. They love experimenting with the latest styles and giving them their own modern and quirky touch. For all such brides, sneakers would just be perfect. Sneakers are trendy, comfortable, stylish, and most importantly, easy to dance in! (IANS/SP)