Friday, January 8, 2021
A Guide Of Unique Professions To Make Money Online

There are several professions which students, housewives, or anyone who has some free time can easily pursue and can make money online

money
Unique professions to work on and earn. Pixabay

BY SHWETA PORWAL 

The Biggest victim of Coronavirus is our wallet. Every industry is facing salary cuts, businesses are suffering and job losses are real. What else will be the best if you can monetize your hobby and earn money from it? There are several professions which students, housewives, or anyone who has some free time can easily pursue and can make money online.

FREELANCING:

Freelancer is a platform that exists to help connect freelance workers with potential gigs. The term freelancing is nothing new, but it is something that has been growing steadily and quickly over the past several years. As of now, around 36% of U.S. workers are freelancers who work from home. Globally Freelance industry is worth 30 Billion dollars.

Photoshop, website design, content writing, voice-overs, marketing. There are so many options to avail and start working on the websites to make money online.

The few freelancing websites are:

Upwork– Upwork is one of the most popular sites and is the main contender for major freelance job boards. The marketplace features jobs related to the job posting for Graphic Designers, Content marketing, and freelance writers. The website is not only limited to designers and writers you can also find other freelance job posting on the website. The site is easy to use and also gives you to list the hourly rate or fixed price for projects.

money
Freelance website UpWork. Wikimedia commons

Fiverr- If you are just starting out and looking for quick ways to make money online then Fiverr is for you. Fiverr is the other best-known marketplace for freelancers and is a popular micro job website providing you several freelance jobs posting. The website is easy to use and scouts a lot of users to hire hidden gems.

Few Other sites are as follows- Simply Hired, PeoplePerHour and Aquent.

TRANSCRIBING:

Transcribing or Transcription is known as a written or printed representation of an audio recording. It is a process of creating a written document from a live recording dictation.

You can easily earn in dollars by sitting and working from your home via transcribing. Here are a few websites where you can easily set up your gig and can charge according to your expertise.

money
Transcribing. Pixabay

TranscibeMe!- TranscribeMe is one of the most advanced transcription sites which offers one of the highest rates to its transcribers. Working on this site is very flexible in work conditions and has good pay which you can easily earn per hour. The only thing you need is a few minutes and your projects to work on.

Rev- Rev is another transcription website that offers freelance transcription job opportunities. It is one of the most popular websites providing services around the globe. The site offers four types of services transcription, subtitles, captions, and translations.

Few other websites are as follows- GoTranscript, Scribie, and Speakwrite.

ONLINE TEACHING:

People are spending a lot of time on the internet! You can teach your skills and make money online. Due to Coronavirus, the platform of E-Teaching and E-learning has evolved so much. You can make your own youtube channel and can start your earning through ads but you can even upload a paid course of your own.

money
Online teaching. Pixabay

Here are a few sites wherein you can upload your paid course:

Chegg Tutors- This online teaching site is intended to help students in High School and college. The site offers online textbooks, homework help, online tutoring, and internship matching. The platform also helps teachers to maintain a reputation.

Udemy- Udemy is one of the most popular learnings and teaching platforms. It features around 80,000+ courses provided by online teachers and has around 17 million students. The site is unique in its own ways as it gives you the advantage wherein you do not have to teach online like other platforms. You can choose a topic and create online course content. While the income comes whenever a student buys your course.

The few other sites are as follows- Uteach, Tutor, and Buddy School.

STAY CONNECTED

