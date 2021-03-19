Guide To Abrasive Media Blasting For Powder Coating And Industrial Painting

By Nisha

Before you begin powder coating or finishing, the substrate must be prepared properly. If not cleaned and ready for paint or powder to be added to the surface, the end result may be compromised. Don’t waste your time applying a top-notch coating only to find out that the surface wasn’t properly cleaned, and receive an unacceptable finish. Abrasive Media Blasting and Chemical Pretreatment are the two most popular ways to prepare your surface.

Abrasive Media Blasting is a great way to remove any surface defects such as rust, welding splatter, mill scale, or laser scale. Blasting also gives a textured surface, making the paint or powder coating adhere to the surface better. If you are worried about adhesion to a particular surface, blasting is the recommended method to pretreatment your material.

Where to start?

Before you begin, there are a handful of key components that you need in order to set up the blasting process. Here are some critical pieces of information regarding the equipment you will need:

Air Compressor, Filtration, and Air Lines

This piece of equipment should be researched thoroughly before you begin the blasting process. First, you need the correct pressure and air volume in order for your blasting pot to function correctly. The compressed air that is being delivered to your powder equipment should be free of any oils or contaminants and also be dry and cool. If moist, the blasting media will not blast correctly, or may not blast at all if wet. Be sure you have a good in-line filtration system to trap any airborne contaminants in the air supply, as well as a refrigerated dryer or desiccant dryer with a drain for a more inexpensive option.

Another critical component to being aware of, and the compressed airlines. If you’re a coater that has large compressors but continues getting sub-standard results, it’s almost always due to small 1/4” to 1/2” airlines choking down the air supply in order to save money on piping costs. Smaller blasting pots typically require 1” pipe while larger pots can need up to 2”. We firmly state NOT to skimp on your airlines. Also, be aware of the distance between your compressor and blasting equipment.

Important: Be sure to read the instructions guide very carefully to avoid costly mistakes or modifications.

If you are blasting on a daily basis, you should have a dedicated compressor just for your blasting equipment. This prevents multiple machines from running on the same compressor and causing issues with your airflow.

A rotary screw-type compressor is what we recommend to power your blasting equipment. This type of compressor is more expensive than a piston-type compressor, but they are better suited for extended use at high CFM flow rates. You want to try to use a slightly larger compressor than listed in the instructions guide for your equipment. This helps extend the service life and eliminates the risk of ‘running the system dry’ if you are blasting for long periods of time.

Blasting Booth

A blasting booth, or blast room, is where the blasting process generally takes place. It contains all of the debris left behind after blasting a material. If you’ve ever tried to blast without a booth, you understand how messy and difficult it can be to see what you’re doing. A blasting booth includes overhead lights and a dust collecting system to make the process a little less messy and simpler.

A blasting booth not only keeps the entire workshop from being contaminated, but the dust collection system also keeps the operator from surrounding himself in a cloud of dust and particles while he works because good visibility is critical for an acceptable end result and safety. While most blast rooms include some type of filtration system to remove dust particles, they do not remove spent media from blasting or large particles of debris.

Blast rooms also include rubber shields on the walls to protect from continuous blast debris. If not for these rubber shields, the debris would quickly eat away at the wall’s surface. These rubber shields also prevent any debris from ricocheting onto the operator.

Blasting Pot

Blasting pots, or blasting pressure vessels, are typically measured by how many cubic feet or pounds of blasting media the pot can hold. Blasting pot sizes can range from 50-lb to 650-lb capacity. Depending on how much blasting your shop does on a particular day will depend on the size pot you need. If only coating a couple of wheels or small parts a day, a smaller pot is properly ideal. If you find yourself having to refill your blasting pot often, then consider upgrading to a larger size blasting pot.

Typically, a blasting pot can spray up to 215-220 lbs of media an hour, with the smallest common nozzle orifice, if the operator continues spraying nonstop. That number increases with a larger nozzle orifice. While upgrading to a larger pot might be costly, it’s nothing compared to the time wasted refilling the pot during day-to-day operations.

Blast Media Reclamation

While not a ‘best practices’ approach, some media can be reused. A reclaim unit helps your shop quickly reuse media from blasting by sweeping up this media and using one or two screens to sift out large particles of debris. A common reclaim unit consists of a pick-up bin about the size of a mailbox where a powerful vacuum sucks up spent media in the pick-up bin and spins it until debris is broken down and separated into either a trash barrel or automatically loads reusable media into the blasting pot. Larger reclaim units may include a more sophisticated system including grated or trough floors, that either rely on the vacuum system or a powered auger and bucket elevator.

Blast Nozzle Selection

3/16” is the size of the smallest nozzle orifice. We recommend using the least aggressive media possible when setting up the blasting process. However, if there is a lot of deep rust or mill scale, larger nozzles and more aggressive media can save time. Check the mil profile rating on the media to find out the basic powder mil amount needed.

Remember that the larger nozzle used, the more air consumption used. So you’ll need to be sure your air compressor can accommodate the larger nozzle size.

Blast Media Selection

Sand used to be the most common media used, however, it is no longer recommended due to the extremely fine particles that can be inhaled. Here are other media selections:

Aluminum Oxide

Garnet

Eco-friendly media

Coal Slag

Glass or Glass Beads

Steel Shot

Big manufacturers and small workshops use these types of media often. Consider starting a relationship with your local blast media supplier to find the right media needed for your operation.

Setting Up The Blasting Pot

First, fill the blasting post with media while being sure not to exceed the bottom sealing plunger. Next, adjust the blasting pot, using a second set of hands to ensure there’s not too much or too little media coming out. The media should barely be able to be seen when coming out of the nozzle. If there are too much media, you risk clogging the hose and wasting the media.

If you notice the air pressure drop below 20 PSI, then you have an air volume problem. This can be caused by too much equipment using the same air compressor or airline chokepoints.

