Your Guide To Treadmill & Walking Pad: Beginner Workout Routine

Benefits Of The Treadmill & Walkingpad:

Working out on the treadmill is considered to be one of the best ways to keep your body fit. Also, treadmill workouts are known to be less impact and do not put much strain on the body. The treadmill belt gives your body a cushioning effect which eliminates stress from the muscles. Additionally, it is a wise choice to invest in a portable treadmill as it allows you the bother least about the weather conditions outside. A portable treadmill gives you the freedom to work out as per your schedule. However, if you are a beginner in using treadmills or walking pads, we have some easy workout routines just for you. Stay tuned!

How To Use A Walkingpad?

Today, a lot of people prefer using a walking Pad as compared to treadmills. While you can control the speed on the handlebar of the treadmill, the speed on the walking pad is controlled by your footsteps. There are high accurate sensors on the bed of the walking pad which allows you to control the speed of the machine. To accelerate the speed, step on the front portion of the device. Similarly, to reduce the speed of the machine, all you need to do is to step on the tail of the device.

Portable Treadmill & Walkingpad Workout Routine For Beginners

30 Minutes Run

Step 1: Start by walking at a pace of 1.5 to 2 mph. Continue for about 10 minutes.

Step 2: Now slowly, pick your pace up and jog at a speed of 5 to 5.5 mph. Continue for 2 minutes

Step 3: Take a 2 minutes break

Step 4: Now, repeat this cycle 5 times.

Step 5: Decrease the jogging pace and walk at 2 mph for about 5 minutes.

Step 6: Cool down your body

30 Minute Interval Treadmill Workout

Step 1: Warm up your body by jogging for 5 minutes.

Step 2: Run at a good pace for about 2 minutes.

Step 3: Jog to recover for a minute

Step 4: Now repeat “Step 2” & “Step 3” at least 5 times. Now you perform more according to your fitness levels.

Step 5: Finally, perform a slow jog for 5 minutes and cool down the body.

Incline Treadmill Workout

Step 1: Warm your body for 10 minutes

Step 2: Raise the incline to 4% and run for 90 seconds. It is important to run at a pace that feels challenging for your body.

Step 3: Next, jog with no incline for about 60 seconds.

Step 4: Increase incline to 7% and run for 90 seconds

Step 5: Repeat “Step 4” about four to five times as per your fitness levels.

Step 6: Cool down your body

Beginner Tempo Treadmill Run

Step 1: Warm your body for 10 minutes.

Step 2: Run at 30 seconds which is a pace that is comfortable.

Step 3: Pick your pace up slowly by about 5 to 20 seconds.

Step 4: Cool down your body for 5 minutes

Beginner Hybrid Treadmill Workout

Step 1: Sprint for about 30 seconds

Step 2: Pushup for 8-12 reps

Step 3: Sprint for about 30 seconds

Step 4: Then perform squat jumps for 8-13 reps

Step 5: Perform sprint for 30 seconds

Step 6: Recovery by slow jogging for 90 seconds

Step 7: Again perform sprint for 30 seconds

Step 8: Then, perform jumping jacks for 60 seconds

Step 9: Do lunge steps for 16-20 reps

Step 10: Again, sprint for 30 seconds

Step 11: Finally, cool down your body by simply jogging for 5 minutes.

Brisk Walk Routine

Step 1: Perform a 3-minute warm-up session by either simple walking or jogging at a slow pace

Step 2: Increase the speed slowly and reach the walking speed

Step 3: Now that you are at a walking speed, walk at the same pace for 15 minutes.

Step 4: Reduce the pace slowly once you are done as stopping the walking pad suddenly can lead to injuries.

20 Minute HIIT Workout

Step 1: Warm up your body. This step is important as it allows your body to be prepared for the workout.

Step 2: Now set the speed at 3.0. At this pace, now you can start walking for a close 2 minutes.

Step 3: Fast jog at 7.0 to 9.0 mph for about 30 seconds. This high intensity will get your muscles pumping.

Step 4: Now you can reduce the speed of the walking pads to 3.0 and simply walking for about 60 seconds.

Step 5: Alternate between the intervals for 20 minutes.

Step 6: Cool down your body by reducing the speed to 3.0 and walk for 2 minutes.

Elliptical Workout

Step 1: Warm up your body and perform light walking or jogging for 5-10 minutes.

Step 2: Now run at 9 mph for a minute or two

Step 3: Then, you need to walk for 2 minutes at 3-4.5 mph

Step 4: Repeat the steps 7 times.

Step 5: If you find this routine to be very simple, you can also choose to add incline to your treadmill.

Jog Sprint

Step 1: Start your workout with a jog for 3 minutes.

Step 2: Then sprint for 20 seconds at a speed of 7-9 mph.

Step 3: Now walk for 40 seconds at a speed of 3-4 mph.

Step 4: Perform this routine for 10 minutes and do ten rounds of the same.

Step 5: Cool down by walking for 3 minutes

Speed Alternate Routine

Step 1: Warm up your body by simple walking or jogging

Step 2: Then you need to sprint at 90% of the maximum speed for 15 seconds.

Step 3: Slow walk for the next 1-2 minutes

Step 4: Repeat the routine for 20 minutes

Step 5: Cool down your body by the simple jog for 5 minutes.

Conclusion:

In this article, we have discussed the basic levels of work out for beginners using portable treadmills and walking pad. Invest yourself in good quality machines to give you and your body everlasting results. These low-impact workouts when performed consistently will give you the desired results within a few weeks.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence, promotes some commercial links)