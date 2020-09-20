Guidelines For Disposal Of Cigarette Butts Within 3 Months To Be Layed Down

The National Organisation for Tobacco Eradication on Sunday welcomed the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to lay down guidelines for disposal of cigarette and bidi butts within three months.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Secretary of the anti-tobacco organisation, Goa-based oncologist Shekhar Salkar said that the step taken by the NGT was “pathbreaking” and in sync with healthy and sustainable environment practices.

“It’s one of the path-breaking steps taken by the NGT to have a healthy and sustainable environment for posterity. It has also been seen, how these tobacco in take is not only affecting the health of millions across the world, but also the cigarette and bidi butts making our forests and water-bodies polluted,” Salkar said.

Last week, after a report was compiled by the CPCB related to pollution caused by unscientific disposal of cigarette and bidi ends, the Tribunal had directed the Board to formulate guidelines for scientific disposal of cigarette and bidi ends within a period of three months.

Cigarette and bidi butts are known to contain cellulose acetate, a form of plastic in the filter which is used to filter toxins before the smoke hits the lungs.

“We feel government should also take cognizance of the various tobacco companies and impose Cess on them to reimburse the expense of disposing off these hazardous cigarette and bidi butts,” Salkar also said. (IANS)