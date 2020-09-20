Sunday, September 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Guidelines For Disposal Of Cigarette Butts Within 3 Months To Be Layed...
EnvironmentIndiaLead StoryLife StyleLife Skills

Guidelines For Disposal Of Cigarette Butts Within 3 Months To Be Layed Down

Anti-tobacco body welcomes NGT's move on disposal of cigarette,bidi butts

0
Cigarette Butts
"We feel government should also take cognizance of the various tobacco companies and impose Cess on them to reimburse the expense of disposing off these hazardous cigarette and bidi butts," says Salkar. Unsplash

The National Organisation for Tobacco Eradication on Sunday welcomed the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to lay down guidelines for disposal of cigarette and bidi butts within three months.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Secretary of the anti-tobacco organisation, Goa-based oncologist Shekhar Salkar said that the step taken by the NGT was “pathbreaking” and in sync with healthy and sustainable environment practices.

“It’s one of the path-breaking steps taken by the NGT to have a healthy and sustainable environment for posterity. It has also been seen, how these tobacco in take is not only affecting the health of millions across the world, but also the cigarette and bidi butts making our forests and water-bodies polluted,” Salkar said.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook for more updates. 

Cig Butts
Guidelines will be out for disposal of cigarette and bidi butts within three months. Unsplash

Last week, after a report was compiled by the CPCB related to pollution caused by unscientific disposal of cigarette and bidi ends, the Tribunal had directed the Board to formulate guidelines for scientific disposal of cigarette and bidi ends within a period of three months.

Also Read: UN World Leaders To Make Efforts To Address Global Challenges

Cigarette and bidi butts are known to contain cellulose acetate, a form of plastic in the filter which is used to filter toxins before the smoke hits the lungs.

“We feel government should also take cognizance of the various tobacco companies and impose Cess on them to reimburse the expense of disposing off these hazardous cigarette and bidi butts,” Salkar also said. (IANS)

Previous articleActress Malaika Arora Feels Blessed To Overcome Covid-19
Next articleWooden Puppets Will Enact Ramlila In Varanasi This Year

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Pandemic To Increase Child Labour, Trafficking & Slavery: Satyarthi

NewsGram Desk - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic will result in "most definite and substantial increase" in child labour, child trafficking and slavery across the world, warned Nobel Laureate...
Read more
Entertainment

Wooden Puppets Will Enact Ramlila In Varanasi This Year

NewsGram Desk - 0
The world famous Ramlila in Varanasi will not be held this year due to the pandemic but the tradition will not be broken either. Wooden...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

Actress Malaika Arora Feels Blessed To Overcome Covid-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Malaika Arora says she feels blessed to have overcome Covid-19 with minimum pain. Malaika, who tested positive earlier this month, took to Instagram to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,148FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Pandemic To Increase Child Labour, Trafficking & Slavery: Satyarthi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic will result in "most definite and substantial increase" in child labour, child trafficking and slavery across the world, warned Nobel Laureate...
Read more

Wooden Puppets Will Enact Ramlila In Varanasi This Year

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The world famous Ramlila in Varanasi will not be held this year due to the pandemic but the tradition will not be broken either. Wooden...
Read more

Guidelines For Disposal Of Cigarette Butts Within 3 Months To Be Layed Down

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The National Organisation for Tobacco Eradication on Sunday welcomed the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)...
Read more

Actress Malaika Arora Feels Blessed To Overcome Covid-19

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Malaika Arora says she feels blessed to have overcome Covid-19 with minimum pain. Malaika, who tested positive earlier this month, took to Instagram to...
Read more

UN World Leaders To Make Efforts To Address Global Challenges

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Ahead of the high-level meetings of the UN scheduled for Monday, the international community expects world leaders to make collective efforts to address global...
Read more

We Are Here to Serve Our Farmers: PM Modi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday again sought to assure the opposition on minimum support price (MSP) and to allay the fears of farmers...
Read more

Climate Change Threatens Health, Future of All Children, Adolescents

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Many wealthy nations are letting the world's younger generations down by failing to curb planet-warming emissions, a U.N.-backed report said Wednesday, warning climate change...
Read more

Here’s the First Picture of Another Solar System

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Southern Observatory has released the first image ever captured by a telescope of multiple planets orbiting around a sun-like star, just like...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,148FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x