Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Guidelines Issued for Ganeshotsav and Sizes of Ganesh Idols
IndiaIndian festivalsLead Story

Guidelines Issued for Ganeshotsav and Sizes of Ganesh Idols

Ganpati idols to be only 2 or 4 feet tall

0
Maha Ganeshotsav: Ganpati idols to be only 2 or 4 feet tall
Maharashtra's biggest public festival - which attracts people cutting across religious lines and tourists from around the world - is celebrated all over, but the celebrations in Mumbai, Pune, and the coastal Konkan are among the chief attractions. Flickr

The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued guidelines restricting the height of Ganesh idols and containing other stringent regulations, for the 11-day Ganeshotsav festival starting from August 22.

While the height of all Ganesh idols in public celebrations across the state shall be restricted to four feet, those in homes will be limited to only two feet this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Please follow us on Twitter to get the latest news updates from us!!

The government has also recommended people to use marble or metal idols, and if clay or other materials are used, then perform the ‘visarjan’ (immersion) ceremonies either at homes or in artificial ponds, as per the notification by Principal Secretary, Special, Home, Amitabh Gupta.

The guidelines further said that wherever possible, people should postpone the immersion ceremonies to the Maghi Ganeshotsav coming up in February 2021 or the next year’s Ganeshotsav, starting from September 9, 2021.

Maha Ganeshotsav
While the height of all Ganesh idols in public celebrations across the state shall be restricted to four feet, those in homes will be limited to only two feet this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Flickr

All processions have already been banned, either for welcoming the elephant-headed God or for his immersion ceremonies, besides barring immersion at any public place like beaches, rivers, lakes, ponds, etc.

The public organizers have been urged to make all arrangements possible to provide online Ganesh darshan, puja, arti, etc. through cable, websites, or social media networks.

The guidelines stipulate cleanliness, fumigation, sanitization, no crowds at all venues – public or community or private – with special attention to the health of children and senior citizens.

Last month, following an appeal by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, all the top public organizers had voluntarily decided to reduce the height of their gigantic Ganesh idols to around four feet this year, and others had committed to no-frills, subdued, simple celebrations focusing on faith rather than pomp.

Some, including the organizers of the famed Lalbaugcha Raja, decided to forego the celebrations and instead will convert Ganeshotsav into an ‘Arogyautsav’ (health fest) with special health campaigns, blood and plasma donations, and other social activities, the committee members announced.

Maha Ganeshotsav: Ganpati idols to be only 2 or 4 feet tall
The government has also recommended people to use marble or metal idols, and if clay or other materials are used, then perform the ‘visarjan’. Flickr

These and other developments are “unprecedented in the 127-year old history of Ganeshotsav in the state, a tradition started in a modest way by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in Pune in 1893”, according to BrihanMumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti President Naresh Dahibhavkar.

Also Read: Hindu Gods to Worship According to Your Rashi

However, all the organizers have decided to adhere to the norms, given the extraordinary circumstances created by the pandemic this year, and earnestly hope that the situation will be different in 2021.

Maharashtra’s biggest public festival – which attracts people cutting across religious lines and tourists from around the world – is celebrated all over, but the celebrations in Mumbai, Pune, and the coastal Konkan are among the chief attractions. (IANS)

Previous articleHindu Gods to Worship According to Your Rashi
Next articleAyushmann Khurrana on How He Choose Films

RELATED ARTICLES

India

In Conversation With Dr. Chandra Shekhar Mayanil on Yog, Dhyan and Hinduism

NewsGram Desk - 0
Dr. Chandra Shekhar Mayanil is a Neuroscientist who is currently living in Naperville, Illinois. He has a very profound knowledge about yog, dhyan and...
Read more
India

Cloud Kitchens in India: A New Normal

NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a certain distinction in the concept and coinage of the term 'cloud kitchen'; the concept of takeaway or delivery only, without dining,...
Read more
Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana on How He Choose Films

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ayushmann Khurrana says he has always opted for films that have no reference point and that he has done so deliberately. Follow us on Instagram to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,985FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

Most Popular

In Conversation With Dr. Chandra Shekhar Mayanil on Yog, Dhyan and Hinduism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Dr. Chandra Shekhar Mayanil is a Neuroscientist who is currently living in Naperville, Illinois. He has a very profound knowledge about yog, dhyan and...
Read more

Cloud Kitchens in India: A New Normal

India NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a certain distinction in the concept and coinage of the term 'cloud kitchen'; the concept of takeaway or delivery only, without dining,...
Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana on How He Choose Films

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Ayushmann Khurrana says he has always opted for films that have no reference point and that he has done so deliberately. Follow us on Instagram to...
Read more

Guidelines Issued for Ganeshotsav and Sizes of Ganesh Idols

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued guidelines restricting the height of Ganesh idols and containing other stringent regulations, for the 11-day Ganeshotsav festival starting...
Read more

Hindu Gods to Worship According to Your Rashi

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
There are many Gods and Goddesses in Hindu Dharma. If you're confused, which God should you worship and why, then here are answers to...
Read more

Habits To Teach Your Child in This COVID-19 World

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The fight against COVID-19 continues to take place all over the world. With most of us homebound owing to the home-sheltering and social restrictions,...
Read more

Follow A Low-Carb Diet For Weight Loss

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Thinking weight loss usually means cutting carbohydrates - whether that's sugar or bread - out of your diet; the first option most people turn...
Read more

Cancer Cells Can be Killed By Fatty Acid, Says Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, the researchers have shown that a fatty acid called dihomogamma-linolenic acid, or DGLA, can kill human cancer cells. The study, published...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,985FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada