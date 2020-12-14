Monday, December 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Gujrat To Soon Get India's Largest Renewable Energy Generation Park
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Gujrat To Soon Get India’s Largest Renewable Energy Generation Park

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a desalination plant

0
energy park
India's biggest renewable energy park. Pixabay

India’s largest renewable energy generation park will come up in Gujarat with a generation capacity of 30 gigawatts (GW). The foundation stone of Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village in Gujarat’s Kutch district will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the PMO said.

During his day-long visit to his home state, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a desalination plant and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant in Kutch, the statement added.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The Renewable Energy Park will be spread over 72,600 hectares, and have dedicated zones for wind and solar energy storage as well as an exclusive zone for wind park activities. Harnessing its vast coastline, Gujarat is taking a significant step to transform seawater into potable drinking water with the upcoming desalination plant at Mandvi, Kutch.

energy park
The Renewable Energy Park will be spread over 72,600 hectares. Pixabay

The plant with a capacity of 10 crore liter per day (100 MLD) will strengthen water security in Gujarat by complementing the Narmada Grid, Sauni network, and treated wastewater infrastructure. It will be an important milestone for sustainable and affordable water resource harvesting in the country.

ALSO READ: ‘Global Dream Shaala’- Initiative To Provide Free Education

Nearly 8 lakh people across the regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa, and Nakhatrana talukas will receive desalinated water from this plant, which will also help in sharing the surplus with upstream districts of Bhachau, Rapar, and Gandhidham. It is one of the five upcoming desalination plants in Gujarat — Dahej (100 MLD), Dwarka (70 MLD), Ghogha Bhavnagar (70 MLD), and Gir Somnath (30 MLD).

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy Anjar, Kutch. The plant costing Rs 121 crore will have the capacity to process 2 lakh liters per day. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be present on the occasion. The Prime Minister will also undertake a visit to the White Rann, followed by participation in a cultural program. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Ramayana As The Expression of Human Physiology
Next articleStudy: People Tend To Take More Risks When Prodded By A Robot

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Study: People Tend To Take More Risks When Prodded By A Robot

NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as the scale of interaction between humans and technology increases, new research has shown that people tend to take more risks when prodded...
Read more
Indian History & Culture

The Ramayana As The Expression of Human Physiology

NewsGram Desk - 0
Dr. Tony Nader received his MD degree from the American University of Beirut, where he also studied internal medicine and psychiatry. He in his...
Read more
Lead Story

Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma Now Known As The Black Wall Street

NewsGram Desk - 0
Until recently, many Americans had never heard of the Greenwood District of the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, one of the largest, most prosperous Black...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Study: People Tend To Take More Risks When Prodded By A Robot

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as the scale of interaction between humans and technology increases, new research has shown that people tend to take more risks when prodded...
Read more

Gujrat To Soon Get India’s Largest Renewable Energy Generation Park

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India's largest renewable energy generation park will come up in Gujarat with a generation capacity of 30 gigawatts (GW). The foundation stone of Hybrid...
Read more

The Ramayana As The Expression of Human Physiology

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Dr. Tony Nader received his MD degree from the American University of Beirut, where he also studied internal medicine and psychiatry. He in his...
Read more

Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma Now Known As The Black Wall Street

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Until recently, many Americans had never heard of the Greenwood District of the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, one of the largest, most prosperous Black...
Read more

The Indian Hospitality Brands And Trends To Witness In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the largest industry in the world, tourism is everything and everything is tourism. India is expected to become the youngest country by 2022,...
Read more

60 Percent Of Respondents Wish To Travel During Winter Holiday Season

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world gears up to welcome the New Year with an optimistic outlook, one in every three Indians is planning to travel and...
Read more

Simple Guide To Christmas Season Dinner Dressing

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
We usually reserve our most glamorous outfits for this time of the year, as you can get away with literally dressing like a Christmas...
Read more

Social Media Activities Can Affect Your Workplace Performance

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Social media activity can actually make you worse at your job, says a new study that assessed how seeing social media posts of people...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada