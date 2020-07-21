Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness People With Gum Disease History at Higher Risk of Mouth, Stomach Cancer
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

People With Gum Disease History at Higher Risk of Mouth, Stomach Cancer

Gum disease may increase the risk of mouth and stomach cancer risk

0
Gum disease may up mouth, stomach cancer risk: Study
Periodontitis or gum disease is a serious gum infection that damages the soft tissue. Pixabay

People with a history of periodontal (gum) disease appear to have a higher risk of developing mouth and stomach cancer, warn researchers.

Periodontitis or gum disease is a serious gum infection that damages the soft tissue and, without treatment, can destroy the bone that supports your teeth.

Periodontitis can cause teeth to loosen or lead to tooth loss.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Gum disease may up mouth, stomach cancer risk: Study
Periodontitis can cause teeth to loosen or lead to tooth loss. Wikimedia Commons

The study, published in the journal Gut, found that a history gum appeared to be associated with a raised risk of oesophageal (gullet) cancer and gastric (stomach) cancer and this risk were also higher among people who had lost teeth previously.

“Previous findings on the relationship of periodontal disease and tooth loss with oesophageal and gastric cancer have been inconsistent,” said the study researchers from the Harvard University in the US.

For the current results, the research team examined the association of history of periodontal disease and tooth loss with the risk of oesophageal and gastric cancer in 98,459 women (1992-2014) and 49,685 men (1988-2016).

Dental measures, demographics, lifestyle, and diet were assessed using follow-up questionnaires and self-reported cancers diagnosis was confirmed after reviewing medical records.The results showed that during 22-28 years of follow-up, there were 199 cases of oesophageal and 238 cases of gastric cancer.

A history of periodontal disease was associated with a 43 per cent and 52 per cent increased risk of oesophageal and gastric cancer, respectively. Compared to people with no tooth loss, the risks of oesophageal and gastric cancer for those who lost two or more teeth were also modestly higher – 42 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively.

Gum disease may up mouth, stomach cancer risk: Study
A history of periodontal disease was associated with a 43% and 52% increased risk of oesophageal cancer and gastric cancer, respectively. Pixabay

Also Read: Snapchat Announces In-App Meditation Experience in Snap Minis

In addition, among individuals with a history of periodontal disease, no tooth loss and losing one or more teeth were equally associated with a 59 per cent increased risk of oesophageal cancer.

Similarly, the same group of individuals had 50 per cent and 68 per cent greater risk of gastric cancer, respectively.

“Together, these data support the importance of the oral microbiome in oesophageal and gastric cancer,” the study authors wrote.”Further prospective studies that directly assess oral microbiome are warranted to identify specific oral bacteria responsible for this relationship,” they concluded. (IANS)

Previous articleSnapchat Announces In-App Meditation Experience in Snap Minis
Next articleKaspersky: New Feature can Protect Kids From Viewing Risky Videos on YouTube

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Kaspersky: New Feature can Protect Kids From Viewing Risky Videos on YouTube

NewsGram Desk - 0
Global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has introduced a new monitoring feature in its parental control app to protect children from viewing risky videos while browsing...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Snapchat Announces In-App Meditation Experience in Snap Minis

NewsGram Desk - 0
Snapchat on Monday announced an in app meditation experience with Headspace in Snap Minis as its latest feature for Android and iOS users. "Snapchat hopes...
Read more
Lead Story

Zoom Breaks TikTok’s Record of Most Downloaded App on App Store

NewsGram Desk - 0
US-based Video meet app Zoom app has broken Chinese short video making app TikTok's record of most downloaded app on Apple App Store. From April...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Kaspersky: New Feature can Protect Kids From Viewing Risky Videos on YouTube

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has introduced a new monitoring feature in its parental control app to protect children from viewing risky videos while browsing...
Read more

People With Gum Disease History at Higher Risk of Mouth, Stomach Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with a history of periodontal (gum) disease appear to have a higher risk of developing mouth and stomach cancer, warn researchers. Periodontitis or gum...
Read more

Snapchat Announces In-App Meditation Experience in Snap Minis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Snapchat on Monday announced an in app meditation experience with Headspace in Snap Minis as its latest feature for Android and iOS users. "Snapchat hopes...
Read more

Zoom Breaks TikTok’s Record of Most Downloaded App on App Store

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
US-based Video meet app Zoom app has broken Chinese short video making app TikTok's record of most downloaded app on Apple App Store. From April...
Read more

Google Maps Introduces New Biking Features After 69% Increase in Requests

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has introduced new biking features in Maps after learning that requests for cycling directions in Maps jumped by 69 per cent, hitting an...
Read more

Virat Kohli Happy to Create Awareness Around Animal Endangerment

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Team India skipper Virat Kohli's apparel line Wrogn, in association with wildlife channel Animal Planet, is launching a new collection - Animal Planet X...
Read more

Humid, Cold Climates Make Respiratory Droplets From Cough, Sneeze Last Longer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A US study led by Indian-origin researchers found that respiratory droplets from cough or sneeze travel farther and last longer in humid, cold climates...
Read more

74.8% Corporate Professionals Working Extended Hours During Lockdown: Survey

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Over 74.8 per cent of corporate professionals agree that they are working extended hours with the work from home routine during the lockdown, said...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada