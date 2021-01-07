Thursday, January 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Study: Gut Microbe May Promote Some Breast Cancers
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Study: Gut Microbe May Promote Some Breast Cancers

The study suggests another risk factor, is the microbiome

0
breast cancers
Microbes are known to be present in body site. 344. Pixabay

Researchers, including one of the Indian-origin, have found that a microbe found in the colon and commonly associated with the development of colitis and colon cancer also may play a role in the development of some breast cancers. The study, published in the journal Cancer Discovery, suggests that breast tissue cells exposed to this toxin retain a long-term memory, increasing the risk for disease.

In a series of laboratory experiments, researchers discovered that when enterotoxigenic Bacteroides fragilis (ETBF) was introduced to the guts or breast ducts of mice, it always induced growth and metastatic progression of tumor cells.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“While microbes are known to be present in body sites such as the gastrointestinal tract, nasal passages, and skin, breast tissue was considered sterile until recently,” said senior author Dipali Sharma, Professor of oncology at Johns Hopkins Medicine in the US.

The study is the first step to show the involvement of ETBF in breast cancer development, Sharma says. According to the team, additional studies are needed to clarify how ETBF moves throughout the body, whether ETBF can be a sole driver to directly trigger the transformation of breast cells in humans, and/or if other microbiota also have cancer-causing activity for breast tissue.

breast cancers
The study is a first step to show the involvement of ETBF in breast cancer development. Pixabay

“Despite multiple established risk factors for breast cancer, such as age, genetic changes, radiation therapy, and family history, many breast cancers arise in women harboring none of these, indicating the need to look beyond,” Sharma said. “Our study suggests another risk factor, which is the microbiome. If your microbiome is perturbed, or if you harbor toxigenic microbes with an oncogenic function that could be considered an additional risk factor for breast cancer,” she added.

ALSO READ: Recovering From Loss of Smell And Taste Takes 21.6 Days In COVID

For the study, the team performed several experiments to study the role of ETBF. First, they performed a meta-analysis of clinical data looking at published studies comparing microbial composition among benign and malignant breast tumors and nipple aspirate fluids of breast cancer survivors and healthy volunteers. B. fragilis was consistently detected in all breast tissue samples as well as the nipple fluids of cancer survivors.

In the lab, the team gave the ETBF bacteria by mouth to a group of mice. First, it colonized the gut. Then, within three weeks, the mouse mammary tissue had observable changes usually present in ductal hyperplasia, a precancerous condition. (IANS)

Previous articleHow To Be A Successful And Inspiring Social Worker
Next article30% Severely Infected Patients Have Post-Covid Digestive Issues

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

Rajpal Yadav Responds On Being Called Comedian And Not An Actor

NewsGram Desk - 0
Rajpal Yadav is popular for his rib-tickling brand of comedy. Oneliners in numerous hits and memorable funny characters such as the eccentric Chhota Pandit...
Read more
Beauty Tips

List Of The Best Uses Of Cocoa Butter

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cocoa Butter helps moisturize your skin, manage your hair, and is an excellent source of antioxidants. It also helps in boosting your immunity and...
Read more
Lead Story

LBC’s Launches Perfect ‘Waffee’ (Waffle And Coffee) Moment

NewsGram Desk - 0
Premium waffle brand London Bubble Co has entered a strategic alliance with Indian retail cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day. LBC's shop-in-shop business model with...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Rajpal Yadav Responds On Being Called Comedian And Not An Actor

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Rajpal Yadav is popular for his rib-tickling brand of comedy. Oneliners in numerous hits and memorable funny characters such as the eccentric Chhota Pandit...
Read more

List Of The Best Uses Of Cocoa Butter

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Cocoa Butter helps moisturize your skin, manage your hair, and is an excellent source of antioxidants. It also helps in boosting your immunity and...
Read more

LBC’s Launches Perfect ‘Waffee’ (Waffle And Coffee) Moment

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Premium waffle brand London Bubble Co has entered a strategic alliance with Indian retail cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day. LBC's shop-in-shop business model with...
Read more

30% Severely Infected Patients Have Post-Covid Digestive Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cough, fever, body ache, neurological symptoms, brain fog, poor appetite, fatigue, and shortness of breath are classic post-covid symptoms that require immediate attention. But,...
Read more

Study: Gut Microbe May Promote Some Breast Cancers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of the Indian-origin, have found that a microbe found in the colon and commonly associated with the development of colitis and...
Read more

How To Be A Successful And Inspiring Social Worker

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY CAROL TREHEARN Social work is one of the most rewarding and fulfilling careers a person can do. It gives you the ability to provide...
Read more

Choosing A Frameless Shower Screen

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY LEE Are you planning on installing a new frameless shower screen in your bathroom? The process may sound complicated to some, but it really isn't. In...
Read more

Recovering From Loss of Smell And Taste Takes 21.6 Days In COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The most common symptom of Covid-19 is losing a sense of smell or taste and a new study suggests that it takes around 21.6...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada