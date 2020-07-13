Monday, July 13, 2020
Habits To Teach Your Child in This COVID-19 World

It is high time you talk to your child as the country prepares to open

Habits you need to teach your child in a COVID-19 world
It is recommended to talk about the importance of mental health, especially during these challenging times. Pixabay

The fight against COVID-19 continues to take place all over the world. With most of us homebound owing to the home-sheltering and social restrictions, we have been able to spend quality time with the family.

For those with young children, managing work from home as well as keeping the little ones occupied has been challenging. Children are often bored at home and wish to go out, play, and meet their friends, however, that’s best restricted right now. Thankfully, children do not seem to have suffered serious illnesses owing to this pandemic, but its best to equip them with information about the right way of safeguarding themselves against diseases.

Parents have a major role to play while teaching and inculcating these good habits and to make optimum utilization of the lockdown.

Dr. Gurudutt Bhat, Consultant Pediatrician, Fortis Hospital Kalyan, and Dr. Jesal Sheth, Sr. Consultant, Pediatrician, and Neonatal Intensivist, Fortis Hospital Mulund suggests some habits that you could gradually inculcate in your child:

Hand-washing properly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is the cornerstone of our efforts to avoid all illnesses not just COVID19

Habits you need to teach your child in a COVID-19 world
Children are often bored at home and wish to go out, play, and meet their friends, however, that’s best restricted right now. Thankfully, children do not seem to have suffered serious illnesses owing to this pandemic. Pixabay

Follow this with sanitization of hands multiple times a day

Follow social distancing while visiting public places, this habit will have to be practiced for a long time to come

Always maintain a distance of 2meters or 6feet between yourself and the other individual, when you go out, or see your friends

Always follow cough etiquettes, which means that you cough or sneeze in your elbow sleeves

Corona enters the body if we touch our nose, mouth, and eyes. So always wear a face mask, that covers the nose and mouth while outdoors and does not touch your face. Do not remove your mask or touch it till you reach home

Take bath if possible when you come home if not, wash your hands thoroughly

Habits you need to teach your child in a COVID-19 world
Corona enters the body if we touch our nose, mouth, and eyes. So always wear a face mask, that covers the nose and mouth while outdoors and does not touch your face. Do not remove your mask or touch it till you reach home. Pixabay

Eat healthy home cooked immunity-boosting food, including vegetables, fruits, and legumes

Continue to be in touch with their peers and family members, not physically but by digital means

Inculcate a habit of physical activity comprising fun indoor exercises

Proper use of the internet and online tools with appropriate use of child-safe tools must be taught

Instill in them the habit of reading, writing or following a hobby of their choice

This is the best time to get to know your kids, understand the challenges that they might be facing. It is recommended to talk about the importance of mental health, especially during these challenging times

Pray and respect for all service workers that are helping COVID-19 patients, is important

While you are at home, make the most of your time and teach your children life lessons by setting an example by things you regularly do. It could be spiritual, reading to them, or even as basic as dinner table discussions. (IANS)

