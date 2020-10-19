Monday, October 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Hackers Imitated Microsoft the Most in Q3 2020: Report
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Hackers Imitated Microsoft the Most in Q3 2020: Report

The top phishing brands exploited by email phishing attacks were Microsoft, DHL and Apple, respectively

0
Microsoft most imitated brand by hackers in Q3 2020: Report
Microsoft rose from fifth place in Q2 to the top place in Q3 for brand phishing attacks. Unsplash

Hackers imitated Microsoft the most to lure people into giving up their personal data or payment credentials in the third quarter of this year, a new report by researchers at cybersecurity firm Check Point said on Monday.

As cybercriminals sought to capitalise on large numbers of employees still working remotely, Microsoft appeared in 19 per cent of all brand phishing attempts globally, said the Brand Phishing Report for Q3 2020 by Check Point Research.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

In a brand phishing attack, criminals try to imitate the official website of a well-known brand by using a similar domain name or URL and web-page design to the genuine site.

The link to the fake website can be sent to targeted individuals by email or text message, a user can be redirected during web browsing, or it may be triggered from a fraudulent mobile application.

The fake website often contains a form intended to steal users’ credentials, payment details or other personal information.

Microsoft rose from fifth place in Q2 to the top place in Q3 for brand phishing attacks.

In the brand phishing report for Q3, Microsoft was followed by DHL, Google, PayPal, Netflix, Facebook, Apple, WhatsApp, Amazon and Instagram.

For the first time in 2020, DHL entered the top 10 rankings, taking the second spot with 9 per cent of all phishing attempts related to the company.

Microsoft most imitated brand by hackers in Q3 2020: Report
In the brand phishing report for Q3, Microsoft was followed by DHL and Google. Unsplash

“Remote workers are a focal point for hackers. Companies globally have their employees working remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, possibly for the first time ever.

“There are currently billions of people now working remotely, many of them doing so for the first time in their lives. The sudden change has left many companies and remote workers unprepared to handle the latest cyber attacks,” Omer Dembinsky, Manager of Data Threat Intelligence at Check Point said in a statement.

Also Read: Clearing a Forest to Grow a Forest in Order to Overcome Delhi’s Pollution

“Hackers, sensing big opportunity, are imitating the brand most known for work: Microsoft. I expect Microsoft imitations to continue as we turn the new year,” Dembinsky said, adding that remote workers should be extra cautious when receiving an email about their “Microsoft” account.

During Q3, email phishing was the most prominent type of brand phishing platform, accounting for 44 per cent of attacks, closely followed by web phishing (43 per cent), which was the second most attacked platform compared to Q2, where it ranked first.

The top phishing brands exploited by email phishing attacks were Microsoft, DHL and Apple, respectively, said the report. (IANS)

Previous articleClearing a Forest to Grow a Forest in Order to Overcome Delhi’s Pollution
Next articleWhy President Trump and PM Modi are so Fiercely Opposed by the Left and Islamists

RELATED ARTICLES

India

1 in 3 Indian Call Centres to Permanently Switch to Work From Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Signalling the future of work in the pandemic times, nearly one in three call centres (27 per cent) in India will switch permanently to...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How You Can Improve Both Physical and Cognitive Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
Daily exercise, along with nutrient-enriched beverages, can do wonder with improving both physical and cognitive health, researchers have discovered. While exercise alone improved strength and...
Read more
Lead Story

Microsoft Set to Release New AI-Based Noise Suppression Tool in Teams

NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people work from home and at times have no control over jarring sounds in the background, Microsoft is set to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

1 in 3 Indian Call Centres to Permanently Switch to Work From Home

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Signalling the future of work in the pandemic times, nearly one in three call centres (27 per cent) in India will switch permanently to...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Improve Both Physical and Cognitive Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Daily exercise, along with nutrient-enriched beverages, can do wonder with improving both physical and cognitive health, researchers have discovered. While exercise alone improved strength and...
Read more

Microsoft Set to Release New AI-Based Noise Suppression Tool in Teams

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people work from home and at times have no control over jarring sounds in the background, Microsoft is set to...
Read more

Why President Trump and PM Modi are so Fiercely Opposed by the Left and Islamists

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Maria Wirth “Í prefer Trump to Hillary”, I told a German friend in the run up to the US elections in 2016. There was...
Read more

Hackers Imitated Microsoft the Most in Q3 2020: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Hackers imitated Microsoft the most to lure people into giving up their personal data or payment credentials in the third quarter of this year,...
Read more

Clearing a Forest to Grow a Forest in Order to Overcome Delhi’s Pollution

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Kumar It is that time of the year again-when the weather is pleasant but the city is polluted. Air quality has shown a...
Read more

Marijuana May Help Reduce Lung Inflammation Linked to Covid-19 Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
After reporting earlier this summer that marijuana ingredient cannabidiol, or CBD, may help reduce cytokine storm and excessive lung inflammation linked to Covid-19 deaths,...
Read more

Uber Introduces Masks Verification Selfie Policy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber on Monday introduced a new safety policy which will request riders, who have been tagged for not wearing masks on a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada