Hair Care Routine For Winters

some simple hair care tips to help you combat damage

Hair care
Hair care routine is very important in winter season. Pixabay

Winter dries out the moisture from your hair, and it becomes prone to dilemmas, including an increase in dandruff, breakage, split ends, and dryness. Therefore, you need to tweak your hair care routine to suit the changing temperature and your hair’s requirements.

Sameer Hamdare, Zonal Technical Manager from Streax Professional, the premium hair color and care brand, shares some simple hair care tips to help you combat damage and bring health and life to your hair in the most effective way.

Keep Conditioning your hair:

The scalp loses its natural oils in winter. Use hydrating and nourishing shampoos and conditioners to get rid of dry scalp. Apply conditioner three or four inches away from your scalp to avoid weighing down the hair. Nourishing shampoo and conditioner will help you nourish your hair and prevent it from getting dry and frizzy due to cold, windy weather.

Fight Frizz with serum:

Wind during the winter make your hair frizzy, and it may also cause split ends. An effortless way to tame an unruly mane is the application of serum on towel-dried hair. It is also recommended to get a straightening treatment done, which is a more permanent solution to keeping the hair smooth and frizz-free.

hair care
Less usage of heating tools, more care, and regular trim can save your hair from damage. Pixabay

Battle Dry Hair with Oil:

The oiling of your scalp is an essential hair care routine that needs to be followed. The use of distinctive kinds of essential oils are good for your hair and a great medium to care for your tresses during winters.

Trim! Trim! Trim:

Regular trimming your hair is also essential to keep your hair away from split ends and dry ends.

Avoid Using Heat and Styling Tools:

Using heat and hair styling tools is always regarded as one of the linchpins which damage your hair strands. During winters, the hair is more prone to damage, and adding heat makes it more assailable to breakage and dryness. Reduce the usage of these tools.

Cover your head:

We have all heard the saying, ‘prevention is better than cure,’ prevent damage from the dry air using a scarf or a shawl.

During winters, it becomes a struggle for each one of us to take care of our hair and maintain those perfect shiny locks. A suitable and thoroughly followed hair care routine is the perfect remedy to tackle winter hair care woes and to safeguard your mane from the weather’s harmful effects. (IANS)

