Hand Sanitizers May Cause Hand Dermatitis

Hand sanitizers have irrefutably become the most important thing in our lives to protect ourselves during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic; the other things include masks and social distancing. It has been a long time since hand sanitizers became mandatory; while they are effective in dealing with germs and bacteria, excessive usage can result in killing good bacteria as well.

Citing medical reports, alcohol-based sanitizers are considered effective in eliminating the spread of disease. However, there have been claims that excessive usage of the same has led to severe skin problems like hand dermatitis. People have also encountered skin issues like severe dryness, burning, and redness of the skin along with cracked or bleeding skin. However, both alcohol-free and alcohol-based sanitizers are known to provide good results as long as one adds-on these habits to save your skin from any negative effects.

Dr. B.L. Jangid, Dermatologists & Hair Transplant Surgeon, SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi, shares some pointers to be kept in mind while using hand sanitizers:

Limited usage is always the best option

Excess of everything and anything can be disastrous, so is the case of hand sanitizers. If used in a limited amount, it can be really fruitful in dealing with germs and bacteria. But if not, it can easily damage your skin, leading to the occurrence of hand dermatitis.

Unwanted chemical contamination in hand sanitizers

The presence of unwanted chemical contamination available in hand sanitizers can play a dreadful role if used excessively. The texture of skin depends from person to person, which is why the chemical ingredients present in hand sanitizers can accordingly be useful or even dreadful at times. This is why you need to take precautionary steps, avoiding to use excessive hand sanitizers.

Moisturizing creams & healing ointment: Saviours from hand dermatitis

If in case you have used hand sanitizers for a long time now, your hands may start to show symptoms of hand dermatitis. Sometimes it’s best to quit using a sanitizer until it’s absolutely necessary. As a few home remedies, including using good moisturizers along with healing ointments. This could lead to blessing your skin with the right health and texture again. You can also opt for healing moisturizers containing aquaporin at night, wearing gloves overnight to heal the cracks on your skin.

In case you’re suffering from eczema or dry skin, the use of a moisturizer is an essential post-hand sanitization to avoid any sort of major skin-based problems like hand dermatitis. Additionally, the usage of moisturizers eliminates the chance of dry skin that if present can lead to issues like eczema, dermatitis, and even psoriasis.

Soap & Water: An evergreen combination

Reportedly, washing your hands with soap and water preferred to the use of hand sanitizers. This switch can also prove fruitful in preventing allergic reactions depending upon your skin types. Thus, try using hand sanitizers only when there are no other options. Otherwise, antiseptic soap can do the trick along with wet wipes in situations where there’s no running water and soap. Simpler options are known to provide the best result for all ages. (IANS)