Sunday, July 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Hand Sanitizers May Cause Hand Dermatitis
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Hand Sanitizers May Cause Hand Dermatitis

Hand Sanitizers and symptoms of hand dermatitis

0
Sanitizers
If in case you have used hand sanitizers for a long time now, your hands may start to show symptoms of hand dermatitis. Pixabay

Hand sanitizers have irrefutably become the most important thing in our lives to protect ourselves during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic; the other things include masks and social distancing. It has been a long time since hand sanitizers became mandatory; while they are effective in dealing with germs and bacteria, excessive usage can result in killing good bacteria as well.

Follow us on Twitter for staying updated on the latest news!!

Citing medical reports, alcohol-based sanitizers are considered effective in eliminating the spread of disease. However, there have been claims that excessive usage of the same has led to severe skin problems like hand dermatitis. People have also encountered skin issues like severe dryness, burning, and redness of the skin along with cracked or bleeding skin. However, both alcohol-free and alcohol-based sanitizers are known to provide good results as long as one adds-on these habits to save your skin from any negative effects.

Dr. B.L. Jangid, Dermatologists & Hair Transplant Surgeon, SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi, shares some pointers to be kept in mind while using hand sanitizers:

Limited usage is always the best option

Excess of everything and anything can be disastrous, so is the case of hand sanitizers. If used in a limited amount, it can be really fruitful in dealing with germs and bacteria. But if not, it can easily damage your skin, leading to the occurrence of hand dermatitis.

Unwanted chemical contamination in hand sanitizers

The presence of unwanted chemical contamination available in hand sanitizers can play a dreadful role if used excessively. The texture of skin depends from person to person, which is why the chemical ingredients present in hand sanitizers can accordingly be useful or even dreadful at times. This is why you need to take precautionary steps, avoiding to use excessive hand sanitizers.

Sanitizer
Washing your hands with soap and water preferred to the use of hand sanitizers. This switch can also prove fruitful in preventing allergic reactions depending upon your skin types. Pixabay

Moisturizing creams & healing ointment: Saviours from hand dermatitis

If in case you have used hand sanitizers for a long time now, your hands may start to show symptoms of hand dermatitis. Sometimes it’s best to quit using a sanitizer until it’s absolutely necessary. As a few home remedies, including using good moisturizers along with healing ointments. This could lead to blessing your skin with the right health and texture again. You can also opt for healing moisturizers containing aquaporin at night, wearing gloves overnight to heal the cracks on your skin.

In case you’re suffering from eczema or dry skin, the use of a moisturizer is an essential post-hand sanitization to avoid any sort of major skin-based problems like hand dermatitis. Additionally, the usage of moisturizers eliminates the chance of dry skin that if present can lead to issues like eczema, dermatitis, and even psoriasis.

Also Read: Breast Cancer Rapidly Rises Around The World

Soap & Water: An evergreen combination

Reportedly, washing your hands with soap and water preferred to the use of hand sanitizers. This switch can also prove fruitful in preventing allergic reactions depending upon your skin types. Thus, try using hand sanitizers only when there are no other options. Otherwise, antiseptic soap can do the trick along with wet wipes in situations where there’s no running water and soap. Simpler options are known to provide the best result for all ages. (IANS)

Previous articleBreast Cancer Rapidly Rises Around The World
Next articleHeart Transplants Declining Sharply Amid Pandemic: Researchers

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Most Liked Posts Are Not The Most-Viewed On Facebook

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you think that Facebook posts that are most liked are also most viewed by the users on the platform, you are mistaken. According...
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Immunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea

NewsGram Desk - 0
A balanced diet plays an important part in strengthening your immunity. During such unprecedented times, make sure you are not missing out on essential...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,975FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Most Liked Posts Are Not The Most-Viewed On Facebook

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you think that Facebook posts that are most liked are also most viewed by the users on the platform, you are mistaken. According...
Read more

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed...
Read more

Immunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A balanced diet plays an important part in strengthening your immunity. During such unprecedented times, make sure you are not missing out on essential...
Read more

Bhumi Reacts to Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Amid Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in Covid- 19 isolation. Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get...
Read more

Binge-watching Can Cause Hearing Problems: Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It's not just your eyes that are vulnerable to damage when exposed to audio-visual stimuli for too long. Binging on television and online shows...
Read more

Mass Science: Fitbit Devices to Digitally Detect Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against novel coronavirus, the researchers have developed a free mobile app which will allow scientists to investigate the use of wearable...
Read more

Make Eating Fun and Healthy Experience for Your Kid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Nutrition for kids plays a vital role in their lives. With the rise of snacking nowadays thanks to the lockdown, kids today...
Read more

Heart Transplants Declining Sharply Amid Pandemic: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the number of heart transplants is declining sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic, even in areas with lower infection rates. The study,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,975FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada