Friday, September 18, 2020
Hansal Mehta Feels the Need For More Films on LGBTQ Community
EntertainmentLead Story

Hansal Mehta Feels the Need For More Films on LGBTQ Community

Hansal Mehta is currently directing Rajkummar Rao and Nushrrat Bharuccha in his upcoming film, "Chhalaang"

Hansal Mehta: Need more films about LGBTQ community
"There has been an absolute change in our society as well as our cinema regarding LGBTQ people," said Mehta. Pinterest

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta feels we need more films to be made on the LGBTQ community.

“There has been an absolute change in our society as well as our cinema regarding LGBTQ people. But I really think that we need to make more films about them, and need to normalise the subject as much as possible,” Mehta told IANS.

Mehta made the widely applauded “Aligarh” in 2015, which is inspired by the real-life story of a professor who was suspended from his job because of his sexual orientation.

Hansal Mehta: Need more films about LGBTQ community
Filmaker Hansal Mehta made the widely applauded “Aligarh” in 2015. Pinterest

“From ‘Dostana’ to ‘Kapoor & Sons’, ‘Aligarh’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’, a lot of films have been made about LGBTQ people. The stories have evolved with time, for sure. Speaking of myself, I always try to tell our stories of our times, of our world. It’s great if we depict society’s reality through films,” Hansal Mehta said.

Hansal Mehta is currently directing Rajkummar Rao and Nushrrat Bharuccha in his upcoming film, “Chhalaang”. (IANS)

