Harness the Power of Technology to Make Teaching, Learning Joyful: Vice-President

Emphasising the need for more use of technology in education that has been necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called upon the teachers to harness the power of technology to make both teaching and learning joyful, learner-friendly and effective.

Conveying his thoughts on the occasion of Teachers’ Day in a Facebook Post, the Vice- President said that there was need to revive the spirit of excellence, and asserted that we must never let mediocrity be the norm.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Appreciating the teachers for quickly adapting to the changed scenario and switching to an online delivery mode very effectively, Naidu said that this is the courage and confidence that must pervade the system.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: राम मंदिर के निर्माण से बदल जाएगा अयोध्या का अर्थतंत्र : पीएम मोदी

Stressing that Indians recognise lifelong learning to be an essential facet of life, the Vice-President said that in addition to teachers in formal settings, one learns from parents, elders and peers, and from a variety of sources of wisdom.

“Learning throughout life and absorbing the best from all has always been India’s approach,”

Naidu said.

Also Read: Indians Rekindling Their Love For Musical Instruments

He called for the retention of the spirit of curiosity, expansion of intellectual horizons, and nurturing of ability to be receptive to new ideas.

Naidu later stressed the need to collectively create conditions for a tribe of excellent teachers and their teaching to thrive and expand.

He paid rich tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, independent India’s first Vice-President and second President whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. (IANS)