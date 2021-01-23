Kirti Kulhari: Harsh reality is Gender-based violence!

Actress Kirti Kulhari feels gender-based violence is a harsh reality, one that has gone up amid the pandemic.

“Together, we are facing the largest social, economic and health crisis, known to humankind, in the form of Covid-19. But there are many who are suffering, perhaps much more than us, in silence. Lockdown was enforced to ensure our safety. But many women are not safe in their own homes. Cases of domestic abuse and domestic violence have risen by an alarming percentage,” Kirti said.

She continued: “This is the shadow pandemic and you and I can actively work towards putting an end to it. It could be you, your neighbor, your friend, your help, your colleague or anyone else facing gender-based violence and suffering in silence. It is happening to women around us which is why this concerns you, me, all of us.”

“One in three women in the world face violence usually by their partner. Gender-based violence is a harsh reality and as a society, we must do our bit to make a difference. If you see anyone experiencing violence, lend your hand and your voice to the situation. It is time we stand with survivors, and initiate a much-needed conversation. While we are actively working towards ending the Covid 19 pandemic, let’s also treat this as an opportunity to build back a better and equal world,” she added.

In sync with her thoughts, the actress has supported the cause of #BuildBackBetterAndEqual, an initiative by UN Women.

Incidentally, her latest release, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, had her playing a victim of marital rape.

Kirti will soon be seen in the third season of Four More Shots Please and the Hindi film, The Girl On The Train. (IANS)