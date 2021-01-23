Saturday, January 23, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview Kirti Kulhari: Harsh reality is Gender-based violence!
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead Story

Kirti Kulhari: Harsh reality is Gender-based violence!

Gender based Violence

0
Students wearing masks pose with the word "Enough" written on their hands during a performance to commemorate victims of gender violence, during the U.N. International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Oviedo, Spain Nov. 25, 2016. VOA

Actress Kirti Kulhari feels gender-based violence is a harsh reality, one that has gone up amid the pandemic.

“Together, we are facing the largest social, economic and health crisis, known to humankind, in the form of Covid-19. But there are many who are suffering, perhaps much more than us, in silence. Lockdown was enforced to ensure our safety. But many women are not safe in their own homes. Cases of domestic abuse and domestic violence have risen by an alarming percentage,” Kirti said.

She continued: “This is the shadow pandemic and you and I can actively work towards putting an end to it. It could be you, your neighbor, your friend, your help, your colleague or anyone else facing gender-based violence and suffering in silence. It is happening to women around us which is why this concerns you, me, all of us.”

Actress Kirti Kulhari feels gender-based violence is a harsh reality, one that has gone up amid the pandemic. Pinterest

“One in three women in the world face violence usually by their partner. Gender-based violence is a harsh reality and as a society, we must do our bit to make a difference. If you see anyone experiencing violence, lend your hand and your voice to the situation. It is time we stand with survivors, and initiate a much-needed conversation. While we are actively working towards ending the Covid 19 pandemic, let’s also treat this as an opportunity to build back a better and equal world,” she added.

In sync with her thoughts, the actress has supported the cause of #BuildBackBetterAndEqual, an initiative by UN Women.

ALSO READ: New Campaign To Tackle Domestic And Sexual Violence During Covid-19

Incidentally, her latest release, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, had her playing a victim of marital rape.

Kirti will soon be seen in the third season of Four More Shots Please and the Hindi film, The Girl On The Train. (IANS)

Previous articlePlacental Function in Pregnant Women Can Give Rise To Future Diseases: Study
Next articleCT Helps Catch Liver Disease

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Mountain Kilimanjaro Is Scaled By A Telangana IPS Officer

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Police Service IPS official reached the top of Mountain Kilimanjaro, 5,895 meters above sea level, on January 21 at 08.15 a.m. (local...
Read more
India

Amit Shah Claims North East Has The Potential To Become A Tourist Hub

NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned in...
Read more
Entertainment

Swara Bhasker Says That The Idea Is To Try Things One Hasn’t Done Before

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker has donned multiple looks in her new web series, Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, and she says trying different things...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Mountain Kilimanjaro Is Scaled By A Telangana IPS Officer

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Police Service IPS official reached the top of Mountain Kilimanjaro, 5,895 meters above sea level, on January 21 at 08.15 a.m. (local...
Read more

Amit Shah Claims North East Has The Potential To Become A Tourist Hub

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned in...
Read more

Swara Bhasker Says That The Idea Is To Try Things One Hasn’t Done Before

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker has donned multiple looks in her new web series, Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, and she says trying different things...
Read more

How Financial Institutions Assess Your Financial Health And What You Can Do To Improve It

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Everyone works hard to make the right financial decisions in their lives. Doing so involves adopting practices like saving money and making secure investments....
Read more

7 Great Teachings Of Guru Acharya Chanakya

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Chanakya, traditionally identified as Kautilya or Vishnugupta was born in the 3rd century BC (350-275 BC) in Patliputra. Chanakya was born to...
Read more

CT Helps Catch Liver Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified that multiple CT findings can identify patients with high-risk non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) -- advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis, that is...
Read more

Kirti Kulhari: Harsh reality is Gender-based violence!

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari feels gender-based violence is a harsh reality, one that has gone up amid the pandemic. "Together, we are facing the largest social,...
Read more

Placental Function in Pregnant Women Can Give Rise To Future Diseases: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a direct association between placental function in pregnant women and future metabolic disorders in children and adults. The study, published in the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada