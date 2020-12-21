Monday, December 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Hate The Stress Of Driving? Here Are Realistic Solutions
BusinessLead Story

Hate The Stress Of Driving? Here Are Realistic Solutions

Save some bucks on gasoline, and live a less stressful life

0
driving
Reduce your stress of driving by following these steps. Pixabay

BY JUSTIN WINGER

Do you want to minimize the number of miles you drive? Many people try to rely less on their cars for various reasons. Whether the motivation is to help the environment, reduce fuel expenses, or just avoid the drudgery of sitting behind the wheel, folks who aim to say goodbye to driving have lots of options. Fortunately, there are lots of ways to approach the challenge. Here are some of the most effective ways to reduce your total miles driven, save some bucks on gasoline, and live a less stressful life.

Work from Home

Not everyone can swing it, but if you’re able to work full-time from home, it’s the fastest way to opt-out of the car-based society. Except for personal use and an occasional trip, you won’t need to get behind the wheel anymore once you snag at-home employment. Even if you are currently in an office job, check with the manager and see if it’s possible to telecommute a few days per week. Every little bit helps out the cause of going car-less.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Complete Healthcare Tasks Online

There’s no reason to hop in the car every time you need a medical checkup, referral for a specialist, or healthcare documentation. Many routine health-related tasks can be taken care of over the phone or via your desktop computer. For example, you can get a medical marijuana card in Virginia and multiple other states without an appointment. The whole process is simple and exceptionally fast.

The best part is, applicants need not even pay the $99 fee unless they’re approved. That means no commuting to a state office, hunting for an open parking space, or waiting for who knows how long to see a clerk. Healthcare used to be a hassle but if you leverage the power of your computer connection, it’s not that way anymore.

driving
Don’t hop in the car every time you need a medical checkup, refer a doctor online. Flickr

Buy Groceries Once Per Month

One of the simplest hacks for chopping your total mileage is to do grocery shopping only one time per month. You have to plan for this one, but after the first time or two, it’s a piece of cake, no pun intended. Considering that many consumers shop for food once or twice per week, changing to a once per month habit means many fewer trips. Monthly shoppers usually notice that they spend less on impulse purchases and become more savvy about buying in bulk to save money.

Use a Bicycle for Local Errands

If you don’t already own a bicycle, and if you’re in good enough health to use one, consider purchasing a multi-speed one for taking care of local errands. A large front or rear basket helps, and you’ll discover that your motorized vehicle is not as necessary as you thought it was.

ALSO READ: Changing Trends Of Pre-Owned Luxury Car In 2020

Always wear a helmet, use lights if you ride at night, and wear a reflective vest so motorists can see you. The obvious added advantage here is that bicycling, even at slow speeds on flat surfaces, is good exercise.

Ride the Bus or Light Rail

Unless you live in a rural area, use buses and light rail trains as much as possible. The cost is much less than driving and you can multitask while you ride. Millions of working adults do job-related tasks while they travel to work on the train or bus every day of the week.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleA New Popular American Eatery Is Now In Delhi
Next articleHow To Make Your Home More Sports-Friendly This Winter

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Employment Boosting Steps, Direct Income Transfers Needed Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic has severely impacted several sectors along with the country's job scenario, a KPMG report has suggested that the government should take...
Read more
Entertainment

2020 Music Rewind: The Last 12 Months In The World Of Music

NewsGram Desk - 0
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music...
Read more
Lead Story

Report: Indian Millennials Are Buying 5G-Ready Smartphones More Often

NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite no 5G on the ground, Indians are buying 5G-ready smartphones, especially millennials, believing that 5G will give greater thrust to user-generated content especially...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Employment Boosting Steps, Direct Income Transfers Needed Amid Pandemic

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic has severely impacted several sectors along with the country's job scenario, a KPMG report has suggested that the government should take...
Read more

2020 Music Rewind: The Last 12 Months In The World Of Music

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music...
Read more

Report: Indian Millennials Are Buying 5G-Ready Smartphones More Often

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite no 5G on the ground, Indians are buying 5G-ready smartphones, especially millennials, believing that 5G will give greater thrust to user-generated content especially...
Read more

Reduced Hospital Visits For Heart Problems Contributed To Avoidable Deaths

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Reduced hospital visits for urgent heart problems during the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic may have contributed to hundreds of avoidable deaths, new...
Read more

How To Make Your Home More Sports-Friendly This Winter

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY JONIEL SUEZO For sports fans and lovers, winter can be a tough season. It often means that you have to put on pause your...
Read more

Hate The Stress Of Driving? Here Are Realistic Solutions

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY JUSTIN WINGER Do you want to minimize the number of miles you drive? Many people try to rely less on their cars for various...
Read more

A New Popular American Eatery Is Now In Delhi

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With sumptuous American meals at under a thousand bucks, a new spot in Delhi's GK II is set to give regular fast food options...
Read more

7 Things To Know About Paperweights

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The experts at leading auction house Christie's share their advice on what to look out for when buying a paperweight. These overlooked and frequently...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada