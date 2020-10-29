Thursday, October 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Here's How to Have a Better Digestive Health for Children
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Here’s How to Have a Better Digestive Health for Children

Things probably to consider for healthy digestion if your child is constipated

0
Digestive Health
Studies have found the prevalence can be as high as 29 per cent, and constipation is most commonly seen in kids when they are 2-3 years old. Unsplash

Has your toddler been refusing to poop in the toilet? Does he/she cry or make faces while passing stool or has the frequency of pooping reduced to less than thrice a week? If you’ve noticed any of these signs, then it’s possible that your child is constipated.

But there’s no need to panic. Many children go through chronic constipation. Studies have found the prevalence can be as high as 29 percent, and constipation is most commonly seen in kids when they are 2-3 years old. This is usually the toilet training phase which can prove challenging for both mothers and children.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Understanding Digestive Health

A healthy digestive system can effectively break down food, absorb essential nutrients, and eliminate undigested components smoothly. Trillions of good bacteria in the gut including Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus aid these functions and contribute to digestive health.

Moreover, 95 percent of the hormone serotonin, which regulates emotions, is found in the gut. And 70 percent of the immune system is active in our digestive system.

What to do if your child is constipated?

Constipation is not a trivial matter. Even if a child sees temporary relief, relapses can disrupt the toilet training process. Frequent straining can cause painful anal fissures. The fear of passing painful stools often leads to a vicious cycle: children hold their bowel movements, which in turn hardens the stool and makes it more painful to poop.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

There are many home remedies that parents can consider. Increase fluid intake by encouraging your child to drink more water or homemade fruit juices. Including exercise as part of their daily routine also helps stimulate digestion. Naturally, a healthy and balanced diet is vital, and it also helps to set specific meal times and give children smaller portions to let them eat slowly and prevent overeating.

Digestive Health
Ensure your child has a balanced diet, engages in regular physical activity, and stays hydrated will go a long way, and appropriate supplements can help ensure they receive all the nutrients they need for a healthy body and good intestinal health. Unsplash

Yet there are situations when constipation still persists. Supplementation with an appropriate prebiotic could help. Prebiotics (not to be confused with probiotics) are non-digestible food ingredients that play an important role in digestion.

Dr. Neelam Mohan, Director, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Medanta, said, “Despite the fact that about one in three children faces constipation during toilet training, child gut health can often go unaddressed. In my experience, parents report child constipation late and usually continue with home remedies for a month or two before seeking help. Timely and sustained treatment is important to establish consistent and healthy toilet habits. Palatable child-friendly prebiotics can not only help relieve constipation but also promote better long-term digestive health in kids.”

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: वार्नर ने किए बदलाव, आ रहे हैं टीम के काम

Prebiotic supplements release nutrients that encourage the growth and activity of friendly’ digestive bacteria while reducing the levels of bad’ bacteria. They can relieve the symptoms of childhood constipation by softening stool and facilitating regular motion.

Prebiotics are commonly found in fruits and vegetables such as bananas, onions, garlic, and leeks. But if your kid is a fussy eater, then what are your options?

There are innovative, child-friendly formats available, explains Dr. Srirupa Das, Medical Director, Abbott India. She says, “Constipation requires a long-term solution that is compatible with setting a regular toilet habit. Though it is treatable, our research shows that only 30 percent of parents consult their doctor on time and pediatricians observe frequent relapse due to non-adherence. Responding to this need, we have launched Duphalac Bears in India, which is a new product featuring fruit-flavored gummy bears containing the prebiotic lactulose. This safe, child-friendly food supplement promotes healthy intestinal balance and bowel regulation to promote digestive health.”

Also Read: Delhi Government Set To Launch Anti-Pollution Campaign From November 2

A healthy digestive system is paramount to children’s physical growth and mental development. Ensuring your child has a balanced diet, engages in regular physical activity, and stays hydrated will go a long way, and appropriate supplements can help ensure they receive all the nutrients they need for a healthy body and good intestinal health. (IANS)

Previous articleCOVID Antibodies Respond at least for 5 Months, says Study
Next articleDelightful Golden Hues of Autumn in Switzerland

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Making Orphaned and Abandoned Children Self-reliant

NewsGram Desk - 0
There are millions of orphan children across India, who lack the basic facilities required for survival. Having lost their parents at a very young...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Some Recovered COVID Patients Could Still Carry Virus

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have reported that some patients recovered from COVID-19 could still carry the virus, suggesting that recovered patients should be more cautious and avoid...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Delayed Treatment of Brain Stroke Leads to Disabilities

NewsGram Desk - 0
Time is brain when it comes to the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. For every minute of delay in seeking treatment for a stroke,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Making Orphaned and Abandoned Children Self-reliant

India NewsGram Desk - 0
There are millions of orphan children across India, who lack the basic facilities required for survival. Having lost their parents at a very young...
Read more

Some Recovered COVID Patients Could Still Carry Virus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have reported that some patients recovered from COVID-19 could still carry the virus, suggesting that recovered patients should be more cautious and avoid...
Read more

Delayed Treatment of Brain Stroke Leads to Disabilities

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Time is brain when it comes to the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. For every minute of delay in seeking treatment for a stroke,...
Read more

Foods that Reduce the Risks of Breast Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A healthy lifestyle which includes exercise and a nutrient-dense diet may help reduce the risk of cancer. Foods that are rich in antioxidants and...
Read more

Delightful Golden Hues of Autumn in Switzerland

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As beautiful as Switzerland is in summer, the changing colors of autumn paint the vistas of the country in delightful golden hues. Witnessing the...
Read more

Here’s How to Have a Better Digestive Health for Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Has your toddler been refusing to poop in the toilet? Does he/she cry or make faces while passing stool or has the frequency of...
Read more

COVID Antibodies Respond at least for 5 Months, says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While some reports have come out saying antibodies to coronavirus go away quickly, a new study has revealed that the vast majority of individuals...
Read more

Twitter Rolls Out ‘Topics Feature’ In India

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter on Thursday rolled out a new feature called Topics in India in both English and Hindi that will make it easy for people...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada