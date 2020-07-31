Health Hub: Swiggy to Deliver Healthy Food at Your Doorstep

Swiggy on Friday launched a dedicated healthy food discovery feature with curated health menus and dishes by select restaurants on its main app.

Currently available in Bengaluru, the ‘Health Hub’ feature with over 10,000 unique healthy dishes by over 1,000 restaurant outlets will have detailed nutritional information on macro-nutrients like protein, carbs and fats etc for dishes, the company said in a statement.

“With ‘Health Hub’, we want to boost healthy eating patterns across the country and dismiss commonly held beliefs that healthy food is bland, hard to find and expensive,” said Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy.

Swiggy aims to the trend of ordering healthy dishes to grow and more than double over the next six months. The company said it has noticed a significant uptake in orders for healthy food, including dishes like Khichdi as well as global trends like Keto dishes.

In 2019, healthy eating was one of the fastest growing consumer trends on the platform. With ‘Health Hub,’ the consumers can choose from gluten-free, high-protein, low-carb, organic, vegan and keto meals across soups, salads, wraps and desserts.

Swiggy said it worked with numerous restaurant partners to assist them in enhancing their menus to cater to the growing need for healthy food.

Health Hub is currently live for Android users in Bengaluru and will expand to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi in the next few weeks.

‘Health Hub’ is now live in more than 30 areas in Bengaluru and provides healthy options from popular restaurants including Grow Fit, Truffles, Adiga’s, Chai Point, Apsara Ice Creams and Brooklyn Creamery, to name a few. (IANS)