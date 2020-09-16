Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Health Insurance Plan: Understand its Types
BusinessLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Health Insurance Plan: Understand its Types

This article will help you by explaining you different types of health insurances

0
Health Insurance Plan: Understand its Types
Health insurance protects you and your family from financial costs associated with medical care. Pexels

Health insurance protects you and your family from financial costs associated with medical care. It helps you to pay for different expenses, such as doctor visits, prescription drugs, hospitalization, and vital preventive care.

Unless you are extremely rich to bear the extraordinary cost of emergency or chronic medical care, you would need health insurance. You can either buy a comprehensive health insurance plan or risk going into bankruptcy due to high medical bills.

Looking for health insurance can be quite challenging when you come across different types of policies out there. In order to decide which, one is the best for you, you have to understand what each of them offers. And in this article, we help you with the same; we are explaining different types of health insurance.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Individual Health Insurance Plan

This is a health insurance that covers the medical expenses of a single person who is insured. These policies pay for hospitalization and surgical expenses of an individual. The premium paid by the insured individual depends on the age and medical history of the one who is buying the plan.

Health Insurance Plan: Understand its Types
Family members covered under the family floater health insurance plan can claim for surgical expenses of hospitalization fees. Unsplash

Family Health Insurance Plan

This plan is for someone who wishes to buy health coverage for his or her family that includes parents, spouse, and children. Family members covered under the family floater health insurance plan can claim for surgical expenses of hospitalization fees.

Similar to the individual insurance plan, the primary insured has to pay a regular premium to avail all the policy benefits. The premium for this type of policy is determined depending on the age of the most senior member covered within the policy.

Group Health Plan

This plan is purchased by an employer for his or her employees. The premium in this insurance plan is relatively lower than the individual health insurance plan. Moreover, these plans are generally standardized and provide similar advantages to all employees.

 Critical Illness Health Plan

Some critical illness policy covers medical expenses associated with treating life-threatening ailments such as paralysis, tumor, cancer, etc, while other fixed benefit plans give a payout on diagnosis of specified critical illnesses.

Following are some of the diseases covered under critical illness health insurance policy:

  •       Cancer
  •       Certain organ transplant
  •       Aorta graft surgery
  •       Paralysis
  •       Kidney failure
  •       Multiple sclerosis
  •       First heart attack
  •       Kidney failure
  •       Primary pulmonary arterial hypertension
  •       Coronary artery bypass surgery

Health Insurance Plan: Understand its Types
Considering the health risk in elderly individuals, the premium of such insurance is higher in comparison to other health insurance policies. Pexels

Senior Citizen Medical Insurance

With age comes diseases, and treatment of these ailments require a lot of money. To meet such high medical costs, insurance companies offer special medical insurance that is dedicated to elderly individuals. Considering the health risk, the premium of such insurance is higher in comparison to other health insurance policies.

Super Top-Policy

This plan provides additional protection over the basic medical policy to increase the insured sum. One can only leverage this policy when the sum of the main insurance policy is completely exhausted.

Also Read: Bollywood Has A Beautiful Side: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari

Choose the Right Health Insurance Policy

With different types of health insurance policies, you will also find tons of health insurance providers. So consider the following pointers when assessing the policies:

  •       Consider the premium asked by the provider.
  •       Be clear about the co-payment you will have to bear with every visit
  •       Consider the market reputation of the medical insurance provider.
  •       Read the terms and conditions of the health insurance policies.

Do not fall for the flashy sales pitch; instead, be practical about the process. Make sure you compare different offers and then make the final decision.

Final Thoughts

Health insurance offers financial assistance for unexpected medical emergencies. Everyone has unique health requirements. Some may need individual coverage; others may be looking to cover the medical expenses, the entire family. To cater to the different needs, insurance companies come up with different types of policies. And above, we have explained the prominent forms of health insurance. This way, you can make a well-informed decision regarding the coverage.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleWays to Find a Partner on the Internet: Overview of Popular Services
Next articleObstructive Sleep Apnoea Patients With Covid-19 At Greater risk

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Pop Star Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Was Bullied

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without...
Read more
Health & Fitness

TPAG Stresses On Importance Of Safe Blood Transfusion For Everyone

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the run-up to the World Patient Safety Day to be observed on Thursday, the TPAG ((Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group) has stressed on the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

People With PTSD Are Twice As Likely To Develop Dementia

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are up to twice as likely to develop dementia later in life, warn researchers. For the study,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Pop Star Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Was Bullied

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without...
Read more

TPAG Stresses On Importance Of Safe Blood Transfusion For Everyone

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the run-up to the World Patient Safety Day to be observed on Thursday, the TPAG ((Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group) has stressed on the...
Read more

People With PTSD Are Twice As Likely To Develop Dementia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are up to twice as likely to develop dementia later in life, warn researchers. For the study,...
Read more

Government To Increase Jail Terms In Cases Of Crimes Against Women: Tamil Nadu

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said the state government has decided to increase jail terms in cases of crimes against women...
Read more

Scientists Find Humpback Whales In Crocodile-Infested Australian River

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Phil Mercer Marine experts are planning to rescue humpback whales that have been recorded for the first time in crocodile-infested waters in the Kakadu...
Read more

A Night of Shorter Sleep May Lead to Stressful Events the Next Day

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who sleep late at night, kindly take note. Researchers have found that after a night of shorter sleep, people react more emotionally to...
Read more

Natural Bacteria, Covid-19 Together May Increase Severity in Obese, Diabetic Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The combined effects of the body's natural community of bacteria, also called microbiota, working together with Covid-19 in the lungs could explain the severity...
Read more

Faulty Glass in Tables Can Cause Life-Threatening Injuries: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that faulty glass in tables can cause life-threatening injuries and provides evidence that stricter federal regulations are needed to protect consumers. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x