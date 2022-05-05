Health officials probing mysterious rise in cases of hepatitis in children

The first cases of this unusual hepatitis were spotted in Scotland in children under the age of 10. More than 110 cases have now been recorded in the UK so far.



Most children had a mild form of liver inflammation, although 10 children have needed a liver transplant, the report said.



They had initial symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea followed by yellowing of the skin or whites of the eyes, called jaundice.



The hepatitis viruses that normally cause the condition (viruses A, B, C, D and E) were not detected in any of the children.



Countries worldwide started looking for the same unexplained condition 'of unknown origin' in children after it was highlighted by UK health officials.



There is no reason to believe the rare liver condition itself is spreading around the world, BBC reported. (IANS/GA)