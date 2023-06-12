Nutrients in our daily foods declining decade after decade?

Between 1989 and 2017, a number of causes, according to Dr. Manisha Chowdhary, Assistant Professor in the Department of Food, Science, and Nutrition at Assam Agricultural University, led to nutritional deficits in Indian meals. The dearth of nutrients in the soil itself is one of the causes. Because of the extensive use of artificial fertilisers, the soil's nutrients are declining, which inevitably results in less nutrient-dense crops. Another significant factor is the evolution of farming practises. Modern farming techniques and the use of hybrid seeds may produce crops that are less nutrient-dense. Crop nutrition can also be impacted by increased soil and water pollution. Additionally, a change in climate pattern makes this conceivable. The nutritional value of foods can also be impacted by processing and storage techniques.
Wheat and rice nutrition decreased by 30% over 60 years.
The issue of wheat and rice's low nutritional value has come to light in studies conducted by researchers from several institutes connected to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute and Vidhan Chandra Agricultural University, West Bengal. According to study participant Sovan Debnath, rice and wheat do not contain as many important nutrients as they did 50 years ago. These are primarily lacking in zinc and iron.
Zinc and iron levels in rice varieties introduced in the 1960s were 27.1 mg per kg and 59.8 mg per kg, respectively, according to the study. In the 2000s, these levels fell to 20.6 mg/kg and 43.1 mg/kg, respectively. In the 1960s, wheat cultivars had respective zinc and iron concentrations of 33.3 mg/kg and 57.6 mg/kg. Zinc and iron content in wheat cultivars introduced in 2010 declined to 23.5 mg/kg and 46.5 mg/kg, respectively.
Nutrition has declined, last three decades
In 2017, a study from the National Institute of Nutrition was published. A report on food nutrition was published earlier in 1989. The 2017 report does not contain all of the foods and nutrients listed in the 1989 study. But a comparison of these two assessments reveals that the majority of the food products are nutritionally lacking. Researchers analysed 151 nutrients in 528 food items selected from 6 different sites across the nation for the Indian Food Composition Table 2017 report.
This indicates that during these 28 years, the amount of carbohydrates in wheat has reduced by around 9%. Most people eat millet for its carbs. Over the previous three decades, millets' carbohydrate content has declined by 8.5%. Similarly, pulses are deficient in protein, a crucial ingredient for the development, maintenance, and repair of tissues. In lentils and moong, the protein content has reduced by 10.4% and 6.12%, respectively.
The lack of nutrients in the foods evaluated in 1989 and 2017 may be caused by a variety of circumstances, according to Rubina Mandlik, project manager at Pune's Hirabai Cowasji Jehangir Medical Research. The variations in their variety and soil may be one factor. In the case of paddy, the utilisation of technology differently could possibly account for the discrepancy. Along with this, varying fruit ripening stages and modifications to agricultural practises may also be to blame. Potatoes contain higher iron content but lower levels of magnesium, zinc, and thiamine (vitamin B1). In cabbage, the four micronutrient levels dropped by an astounding 41–56 percent. In ripe tomatoes, thiamine, iron, and zinc levels are lowered by 66–73%. Green tomatoes now have 76.6 percent less iron.
Nutritionally inferior to rice polish
According to Kavita Ravichandran and Usha Antony's study The Impact of the Green Revolution on Indigenous Crops of India, rough rice has more riboflavin, thiamine, niacin, calcium, phosphorus, iron, and zinc than polished rice. During polishing, rice loses some of its nutrients. The amount of nutrients in it varies depending on how polished it is. Because brown rice is not overly processed, its nutrients are preserved. Among grains, barnyard millet has the greatest crude fibre content. Additionally, the kinds of red and black rice are both excellent suppliers of protein and fat.
Fruit and vegetable effects
Gourd and broccoli are now available throughout the year, according to Dr. Preeti Gupta, assistant professor at the Centre for Nutrition and Dietetics Studies. This is caused by hybrid seeds and fertiliser. But because of these factors, they are becoming less nutritious. Fertiliser is harming people's health. She claims that chemicals are used to make produce beautiful, including green mango, bottle gourd, zucchini, tomato, and tinda. As a result, people's nutrition is declining and their health is deteriorating.
In order to boost the yield, nutrition has been reduced.
Sovan Debnath claims that while there was just a nitrogen shortfall in the soil at the time of the country's independence, current soil tests show deficiencies in zinc and phosphorus. After the Green Revolution, having an abundance of food was something to be proud of, but now we must address the issue of nutrition. Genetic engineering was used to boost yields after the Green Revolution, however this led to nutrient deficits. Using chemicals in an unbalanced way has led to various issues. After the Green Revolution, farming in India began using urea, nitrogen, DAP, and pesticides in addition to natural cow dung and crop rotation. The lush areas' nutrients were depleted due to overuse, and toxic substances were added.
Because of this shift in the area under cultivation, the annual nett availability of rice per person rose from 58.0 kg in 1951 to 69.3 kg in 2017. In 1961, the per-person nett availability of rice reached an all-time high. Similar to this, wheat's annual nett availability per person increased from 24.0 kg in 1951 to 70.1 kg in 2017. Other cereals like millets and pulses saw a decrease in per capita nett availability. As a result, the eating pattern changed, with rice and wheat taking the stage in place of minor cereals and pulses.
India's response to declining nutrition outside
Professor David R. Montgomery of Washington University claims in the article "What Your Food Ate" that the fall in nutrients directly affects our immune system, which guards us against major diseases. He asserts that despite the fact that we regularly consume nutrient-dense foods, we are not as healthy as our grandparents were.
According to scientists, contemporary agricultural practises that boost crop yields but deteriorate soil health are the basis of the issue. These include procedures that interfere with crucial processes involving plants and soil fungi, such as irrigation, fertilisation, and harvesting. As a result, less nutrients are taken up from the soil. These problems are developing in the context of climate change and reduction in the nutritional content of fruits, vegetables, and cereals as a result of increased carbon dioxide levels.
According to Debnath, nutritional levels are declining on a global scale. Plant varieties known as cultivars—special species that have been cultivated with a focus on a particular quality—travel to India from other nations and back again. There will inevitably be less nutrients in the food items in such a condition. When it comes to hybrid crops, the scenario is much the same.
Severe nitrogen shortage
The Centre for Science and Environment's assessment states that the country as a whole suffers from a severe organic carbon deficit. In 24 states and union territories, at least half of the soil samples have insufficient levels of organic carbon. More than 90% of the samples are lacking for seven of them. The soils in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have the lowest levels of organic carbon. There is also a serious and widespread nitrogen deficit. At least 50% of soil samples in 32 states and union territories have insufficient nitrogen levels.
Crop rotation must be used in order to save the farm.
According to Dr. Sunil, the soil is lacking in vital nutrients as a result of using excessive amounts of fertiliser without first assessing the soil and without implementing crop rotation. The soil contains mostly 12 different types of elements. These include copper, magnesium, boron, iron, zinc, organic carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus, potash, sulphur, and nitrogen. The number of these components in the soil will determine how healthy it is. If there is an imbalance between these components, the soil is thought to be in bad health.
For optimal crop health and management, 17 nutrients are required, yet most farmers simply add four to five. Some farmers also use zinc and boron in addition to nitrogen, potash, sulphur, and phosphorus. The remaining components are supplied by land, air, and water. Nutrients have been depleted as a result of excessive fertiliser use and soil overuse. Scientists warn that if we don't take action now, the soil will eventually become sterile. The use of crop rotation is necessary to maintain a healthy soil. Peas conserve nitrogen. The plants Dhaincha, Moong, Urad, and Masoor, among others, maintain the soil's atmospheric nitrogen level steady. They can be utilised as green manure as well. This boosts the amount of organic carbon in the soil and functions as a helpful bacterium. Cow dung manure, compost, FYF, and crop residue can all help to improve the health of the soil. Utilising compost, green manure, and cow dung manure will help the soil retain more organic and vital nutrients.