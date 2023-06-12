Nutrients in our daily foods declining decade after decade?

Fruit and vegetable effects

Gourd and broccoli are now available throughout the year, according to Dr. Preeti Gupta, assistant professor at the Centre for Nutrition and Dietetics Studies. This is caused by hybrid seeds and fertiliser. But because of these factors, they are becoming less nutritious. Fertiliser is harming people's health. She claims that chemicals are used to make produce beautiful, including green mango, bottle gourd, zucchini, tomato, and tinda. As a result, people's nutrition is declining and their health is deteriorating.

In order to boost the yield, nutrition has been reduced.

Sovan Debnath claims that while there was just a nitrogen shortfall in the soil at the time of the country's independence, current soil tests show deficiencies in zinc and phosphorus. After the Green Revolution, having an abundance of food was something to be proud of, but now we must address the issue of nutrition. Genetic engineering was used to boost yields after the Green Revolution, however this led to nutrient deficits. Using chemicals in an unbalanced way has led to various issues. After the Green Revolution, farming in India began using urea, nitrogen, DAP, and pesticides in addition to natural cow dung and crop rotation. The lush areas' nutrients were depleted due to overuse, and toxic substances were added.

Because of this shift in the area under cultivation, the annual nett availability of rice per person rose from 58.0 kg in 1951 to 69.3 kg in 2017. In 1961, the per-person nett availability of rice reached an all-time high. Similar to this, wheat's annual nett availability per person increased from 24.0 kg in 1951 to 70.1 kg in 2017. Other cereals like millets and pulses saw a decrease in per capita nett availability. As a result, the eating pattern changed, with rice and wheat taking the stage in place of minor cereals and pulses.

India's response to declining nutrition outside

Professor David R. Montgomery of Washington University claims in the article "What Your Food Ate" that the fall in nutrients directly affects our immune system, which guards us against major diseases. He asserts that despite the fact that we regularly consume nutrient-dense foods, we are not as healthy as our grandparents were.

According to scientists, contemporary agricultural practises that boost crop yields but deteriorate soil health are the basis of the issue. These include procedures that interfere with crucial processes involving plants and soil fungi, such as irrigation, fertilisation, and harvesting. As a result, less nutrients are taken up from the soil. These problems are developing in the context of climate change and reduction in the nutritional content of fruits, vegetables, and cereals as a result of increased carbon dioxide levels.

According to Debnath, nutritional levels are declining on a global scale. Plant varieties known as cultivars—special species that have been cultivated with a focus on a particular quality—travel to India from other nations and back again. There will inevitably be less nutrients in the food items in such a condition. When it comes to hybrid crops, the scenario is much the same.