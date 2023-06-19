UK scientists create new human embryo model with

In yet another scientific breakthrough a team of scientists in the UK have created a human embryo model with its own heartbeat.



This comes days after scientists reported development of a "synthetic" embryo with brain and beating heart, without the help of eggs or sperm.



The latest research, also from University of Cambridge, used human stem cells to create synthetic structures, which replicates cells seen in the third and fourth week of pregnancy. The findings can help understand the impact of genetic disorders and the causes of recurrent miscarriage.



The study, presented at the International Society for Stem Cell Research's annual meeting in Boston, US, is yet to be published as either a preprint or a peer-reviewed journal paper.



The synthetic structures were created using human stem cells without the need for eggs, sperm or fertilisation. It included a beating heart, which typically emerges at day 23 in a natural embryo. The model also showed traces of red blood, which would appear in the fourth week of pregnancy, reports the Guardian.



However, it lacked the tissues that would go on to form the placenta and yolk sac in a natural embryo.