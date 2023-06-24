An infant suffers from heart attack, survives

A strange incident occurred in Nagpur where a 90-day-old baby had three heart attacks in three months but yet managed to survive.
The youngster was actually born too soon. His therapy was therefore started in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit).
Intensive Care Unit was active, The youngster was having a hard time breathing. Even though the youngster has already been released from the hospital and is in perfect health.
Pneumonia caused harm to the lungs.
The child was born at Government Medical college and hospital.
According to reports, viral pneumonia caused damage to the child's lungs. He was placed on 25 letters for a period of two weeks. He suffered three heart attacks in the subsequent ninety days. Nevertheless, each time, the medics had the issue under control.
He continued using a ventilator for two weeks.
The doctors opted to keep him on the ventilator because they said they couldn't give an infant antibiotics. Due to the high cost of the cmv test and the fact that it was not available at the hospital, he was instead given the penciclovir injection with his parents' consent.