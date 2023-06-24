An infant suffers from heart attack, survives

A strange incident occurred in Nagpur where a 90-day-old baby had three heart attacks in three months but yet managed to survive.

The youngster was actually born too soon. His therapy was therefore started in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit).

Intensive Care Unit was active, The youngster was having a hard time breathing. Even though the youngster has already been released from the hospital and is in perfect health.

Pneumonia caused harm to the lungs.

The child was born at Government Medical college and hospital.