Loss of smell may signal Alzheimer’s risk: Study

People who carry the gene variant associated with the strongest risk for Alzheimer’s disease may lose their ability to detect odours earlier than people who do not carry the gene variant, which may be an early sign of future memory and thinking problems, according to a study.

The study published in the online issue of Neurology, showed that the gene variant associated with this increased risk of Alzheimer’s is called APOE e4.

"Testing a person’s ability to detect odours may be a useful way to predict future problems with cognition," said Matthew S. GoodSmith, from the University of Chicago.

"While more research is needed to confirm these findings and determine what level of smell loss would predict future risk, these results could be promising, especially in studies aiming to identify people at risk for dementia early in the disease," he added.

The study involved an at-home survey that included testing the sense of smell of over 865 people -- both their ability to detect an odour at all and their ability to identify what odour they were smelling.

Tests were given at five-year intervals.

People’s thinking and memory skills were also tested twice, five years apart.

DNA samples gave researchers information about who carried the gene associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s.