DIAL installs 12 multi-product feminine hygiene vending machines at IGI

With an aim to enhance women's hygiene accessibility at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday said that 12 multi-product feminine hygiene vending machines have been strategically installed right outside all women's restrooms at Terminal 2.

“These state-of-the-art vending machines offer an array of essential products for women, catering to their diverse hygiene needs. In the future, this initiative will be extended to Terminal 3 and Terminal 1 as well, ensuring that women travellers across the airport have easy access to these

essential products,” said DIAL in a statement issued on Monday.