Seriousness towards mental health necessary: Rajasthan top cop

Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra on Wednesday said that in the current times, the problem of mental stress and anxiety has been continuously increasing.

Keeping in view the problem of mental stress among the people, including the police force, he expressed the need to take mental health seriously.

Mishra said this while addressing a workshop on mental health organised at the Police Headquarters on Wednesday under the guidance of Dr. Vimal Sharma (of Rajasthan origin), working at Manchester University, UK.

Mishra said that amid the complexities of life, this problem is increasing not only in the urban but also in the rural areas, amongst the youth.

In the circumstances of increasing competition and lack of proper guidance from parents, children become victims of mental stress and even take the step of suicide.

Emphasising a positive outlook towards life, he said that in the circumstances of increasing workload, a systematic lifestyle is necessary.