Toxic ayurvedic syrup claims five lives in Gujarat, two critical

Toxic ayurvedic syrup:- At least five people were killed in Gujarat's Kheda district, while two others are battling for their lives, after consuming a toxic ayurvedic syrup.

The syrup 'Kalmeghasav - Asava Arishta', reportedly contained lethal methyl alcohol and was sold over the counter in Bilodara village near Nadiad town.

Medical examinations have ruled out any (ethyl) alcohol consumption in the deceased.

"The presence of methyl alcohol in a blood sample from one of the villagers has been confirmed," an offcial said.

Police have detained three individuals, including the store owner, for intensive questioning while the authorities are awaiting recommendations from the Food and Drug Control Administration.

"Our initial findings indicate that methyl alcohol, a highly toxic substance, was mistakenly used in place of ethyl alcohol in the syrup," Gujarat Minister and government spokesperson, Rishikesh Patel said, noting methyl alcohol consumption, which can lead to severe health complications, including blindness and death.