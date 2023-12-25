Covid has increased risk of measles, brain disorder

Covid has increased risk:- The Covid pandemic has increased the risk of measles and subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE) possibly due to the postponement of measles vaccination between 2020 and 2022, said medical experts.

Speaking at the Continued Medical Education (CME) programme on SSPE organised by the department of neurology of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Saturday, Prof R.K. Garg, head, neurology department said, “SSPE is a rare but progressive brain disorder that primarily affects children and young adults who had measles (during infancy).

"Despite availability of measles vaccines, SSPE remains a serious concern in regions with low vaccination rates or limited access to health care.”

According to the Centre For Disease Control Statistics, India is second, following Yemen, in the number of SSPE cases.

The experts said that there was a break in the vaccination cycle during the pandemic which has increased the risk of measles. IANS/SP