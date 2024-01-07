Incremental Metabolic Benefits from Cryoablation for Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation: Insights from Metabolomic Profiling

Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation: Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Cryoablation (CRYO) is a novel catheter ablation technique for atrial fibrillation (AF). However, uncertainty persists regarding the role of metabolic modifications associated with CRYO. This study was aimed at exploring whether CRYO influences the metabolic signature – a possibility not previously investigated.



Paired serum samples from patients with AF (n = 10) were collected before and 24 h after CRYO. Untargeted metabolomic analysis was conducted with LC-MS. Univariate and multivariate analyses were applied to identify differential metabolites between samples. Pathway enrichment and Pearson correlation analyses were performed to reveal the perturbed metabolic pathways and potential interactions.



Levels of 19 metabolites showed significant changes between baseline and 24 h after CRYO. Pathway analysis revealed that the perturbed metabolites were enriched in unsaturated fatty acid biosynthesis, retrograde endocannabinoid signaling, and neuroactive ligand-receptor interactions. Pearson correlation analysis indicated strong correlations among differential metabolites, biochemical markers, and clinical indicators.

CRYO induces systemic changes in the serum metabolome in patients with paroxysmal AF and provides potential metabolic benefits. These findings might enable enhanced understanding of the pathophysiology and metabolic mechanisms involved in catheter ablation.