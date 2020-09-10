Thursday, September 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment I See a Healthy Competition Between Exhibitors and OTT Platforms: Producer Anand...
EntertainmentLead StoryLife Style

I See a Healthy Competition Between Exhibitors and OTT Platforms: Producer Anand Pandit

Anand Pandit has co-producer movies like 'Sarkar 3' and 'Total Dhamaal'

0
Marketplace will become bigger with OTT: Producer Anand Pandit
"Theatre is not just a platform, it's a family outing, it's an experience," said Anand Pandit. Pinterest

By Siddhi Jain

At a time when the industry is mulling the impact of OTT platforms on traditional cinema halls, ‘Sarkar 3’ and ‘Total Dhamaal’ co-producer Anand Pandit believes that evolution is only for the better. “To begin with I do not believe there is a threat to cinemas. Yes, exhibitors are facing a challenging time but to think that the audience will stop going to theatres is incomprehensible to me,” he shares.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Theatre is not just a platform, it’s a family outing, it’s an experience. With OTT platforms growing, I see the marketplace expanding and more content being produced. And as a result, more people will benefit – be it, content creators, content exhibitors, or the audience,” Pandit told IANSlife. His venture ‘The Big Bull’, an upcoming Hindi-language biographical crime film starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz, will stream on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Amid a scenario where major films are releasing on OTT platforms and people are hesitant in stepping out to watch movies in cinema halls, due to Covid-19, Pandit goes on to say that there will be more diversity in the content.

Marketplace will become bigger with OTT: Producer Anand Pandit
His venture ‘The Big Bull’, an upcoming Hindi-language biographical crime film starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz, will stream on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Pinterest

“Increasingly there will be some films made only for OTT and others made for the big screen experience. But this is similar to categorizing content as meant for the single screen versus multiplex audiences. So I see increasingly diverse content. There was a time when those who didn’t want masala entertainers honestly did not have too many choices for entertainment. Those days are over.”

Also Read: Remote Working: The New ‘Normal’ and How to Deal With it

‘The Big Bull’ producer says it’s a cycle that has happened in the past as well.

“At one time we had only single screens till we saw competition between single and multiplexes. Then there was a struggle between satellite and cinema hall exhibitors. Now there is a competition between exhibitors and OTT platforms. I see it as a healthy competition. And in the end, everyone will benefit – most importantly for me as a content creator, it is content that will benefit.” (IANS)

Previous articleRemote Working: The New ‘Normal’ and How to Deal With it
Next articleHunger May Lead to Global Deaths of 10,000 Children Every Month: WHO Chief

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Mediterranean Diet May Help Prevent Rheumatoid Arthritis: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Mediterranean diet which is high in vegetables, whole grains, fish and olive oil not only helps you live longer but may also help...
Read more
Environment

Above 100 Mammoth Skeletons Identified at Mexican Airport Site

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid busy construction crews racing to build an airport in Mexico, scientists are unearthing more and more mammoth skeletons in what has quickly become...
Read more
Environment

Australia to Protect Endangered Koala Bears from Urban Development

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Phil Mercer Officials in Australia say a large housing development project could be blocked to protect endangered koala bears in one of the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,771FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Mediterranean Diet May Help Prevent Rheumatoid Arthritis: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Mediterranean diet which is high in vegetables, whole grains, fish and olive oil not only helps you live longer but may also help...
Read more

Above 100 Mammoth Skeletons Identified at Mexican Airport Site

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid busy construction crews racing to build an airport in Mexico, scientists are unearthing more and more mammoth skeletons in what has quickly become...
Read more

Australia to Protect Endangered Koala Bears from Urban Development

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Phil Mercer Officials in Australia say a large housing development project could be blocked to protect endangered koala bears in one of the...
Read more

Researchers Discover First Known Case of Cancer in a Dinosaur

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Canadian researchers have discovered the first known case of cancer in a dinosaur, according to a study published in the August issue of the...
Read more

Noncommunicable Diseases May Increase COVID-19 Severity: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New studies by the World Health Organization and the United Nations show people suffering from noncommunicable diseases are more susceptible to becoming severely ill...
Read more

Asha Bhosle Turns 88: I feel Like I am 40!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Asha Bhosle is 88, but she says she feels like 40. The playback legend says she feels almost half her age because, she believes...
Read more

Hunger May Lead to Global Deaths of 10,000 Children Every Month: WHO Chief

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Wednesday that growing hunger can result in an estimated global death...
Read more

I See a Healthy Competition Between Exhibitors and OTT Platforms: Producer Anand Pandit

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain At a time when the industry is mulling the impact of OTT platforms on traditional cinema halls, 'Sarkar 3' and 'Total Dhamaal'...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,771FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x