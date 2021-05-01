Saturday, May 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Healthy Snacks Options To Munch On While Working From Home
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Healthy Snacks Options To Munch On While Working From Home

Munching these flavor-packed crunchy snacks in between your main meals keeps the hunger pangs away

0
Snack
The cookies come packed with 20g of protein to help you reach your daily protein requirement. Pixabay

We know that working from home is here to stay, owing to yet another if not deadlier Covid-19 wave. Home sheltering can make us crave carb-heavy or fat-loaded snacks, we must remember that eating healthy is the only way to keep our immunity in check.

It is certainly tricky to select from a wide range of ‘healthy’ tagged packaged foods, here’s a list of seven lip-smacking snacks to munch on while you work from home!

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Gooey Filled Cookie

Set to change your snacking game forever, the cookie is baked to perfection with deliciously rich dough and oozing a smooth indulgent filling. The cookies come packed with 20g of protein to help you reach your daily protein requirement. A perfect way to keep cravings in check while supporting training goals. Being fiber-rich, they are a great addition to a balanced diet without any meal prep.

Snack
A perfect way to keep cravings in check while supporting training goals. Pixabay

Maniarrs Khakhra

The common go-to Gujarati snack relished throughout the world, the khakhras by Maniarrs are healthy and made primarily of ragi with multiple flavors and spices combinations. A new taste every day is ensured in its eight different variety combo pack.

The Healthy Cravings Co Roasted Makhana

Fox nuts or makhanas are dubbed as a great source of calcium. Coming as fat-free, these fox nuts are an ideal snack when you experience sudden hunger pangs at work or while studying. It also keeps your blood pressure in control.

Myprotein 6 Layered Protein Bar

Myprotein’s other recent release, the 6 Layered Protein Bar, features six layers of taste and texture to provide a hit of protein, carbohydrates, and fiber. Packed with over 20g of protein, essential minerals calcium, and copper, these mouth-watering treats are the ideal way to upgrade your healthy snacking.

Snack
A new taste every day is ensured in its eight different variety combo pack. Pixabay

Keeros Snack Pack

Popular among the Indian audience, given its nutritional value, this super snack has high fiber, high energy, good for your heart and bones. It keeps your cholesterol in control and even helps you in losing weight. A great snack option for those suffering from diabetes.

ALSO READ: Nutritious Snacks for the Virtual School Breaks

Grammingway Ragi Diet Chips

Craving for chips but not the fried ones? Ragi chips by Graminway are a healthy substitute to potato chips, being low in cholesterol and fat, these chips are made of ragi flour, vegetable oil, and tapioca starch combined with the necessary spices. Munching these flavor-packed crunchy snacks in between your main meals keeps the hunger pangs away.

The Green Snack Co

The Green Snack Co vouches on spreading healthy, tasty, and authentic foods. Offering a range of flavourful snacks made with the goodness of Quinoa, Kale leaves and some super Grains, the brand offers puffs, crisps, stix, and more. It is definitely a healthy snacking option. So #BingeOnGreen. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleDrought Leaves Vegetable Growers Helpless In Himachal
Next articleIs Xi’s Message To PM Modi A Step For An India-China Thaw?

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Guru Tegh Bahadur Birth Anniversary: His Early life, Teachings, And Important Works

NewsGram Desk - 0
In Indian history, Guru Shri Tegh Bahadurs' personality shines resplendent like a bright constellation. He was born in Amritsar to Guru Hargobindji and Nankiji...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid 19: Using Oxygen Cylinder Without Guidance Can Be Harmful

NewsGram Desk - 0
Experts have recently warned that using oxygen concentrators without medical guidance can be very harmful. Speaking at a webinar organized by PIB, Covid Co-ordinator,...
Read more
Lead Story

7 Facts On Kamala Harris, Biden’s VP Candidate

NewsGram Desk - 0
Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California and former presidential candidate, is Joe Biden’s vice-presidential running mate, the Biden campaign announced Tuesday, via a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Guru Tegh Bahadur Birth Anniversary: His Early life, Teachings, And Important Works

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In Indian history, Guru Shri Tegh Bahadurs' personality shines resplendent like a bright constellation. He was born in Amritsar to Guru Hargobindji and Nankiji...
Read more

Covid 19: Using Oxygen Cylinder Without Guidance Can Be Harmful

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Experts have recently warned that using oxygen concentrators without medical guidance can be very harmful. Speaking at a webinar organized by PIB, Covid Co-ordinator,...
Read more

7 Facts On Kamala Harris, Biden’s VP Candidate

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California and former presidential candidate, is Joe Biden’s vice-presidential running mate, the Biden campaign announced Tuesday, via a...
Read more

Ethiopian Refugee Crisis

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A power struggle between Ethiopia’s federal government and the northern Tigray Region’s political leaders has spawned a military conflict and humanitarian crisis that threaten...
Read more

Pakistan Generals Anxious That India May Bond With Taliban

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Pakistan is not happy with the Taliban. A report by prominent Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir published in The News, a daily newspaper, says that...
Read more

Is Xi’s Message To PM Modi A Step For An India-China Thaw?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Xi's message on Friday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending Beijing's support to counter the second Covid wave in India is a major step,...
Read more

Healthy Snacks Options To Munch On While Working From Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
We know that working from home is here to stay, owing to yet another if not deadlier Covid-19 wave. Home sheltering can make us...
Read more

Drought Leaves Vegetable Growers Helpless In Himachal

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Vegetable growers in Himachal Pradesh are sowing crops but reaping despair. Last year it was a nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic. This...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada