Sunday, July 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Heart Transplants Declining Sharply Amid Pandemic: Researchers
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Heart Transplants Declining Sharply Amid Pandemic: Researchers

The drop in transplants occurred even in areas with lower infection rates

0
Heart transplants declined sharply during Covid-19 pandemic
Researchers have found that the number of heart transplants is declining sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic. Pixabay

Researchers have found that the number of heart transplants is declining sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic, even in areas with lower infection rates.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Cardiology, found that the number of heart transplants performed in the US dropped 26 per cent during the pandemic.

The drop in transplants was similar across regions and occurred even in areas with lower infection rates.

“We were surprised to see a decline in heart transplants in other parts of the country, where there were far fewer COVID-19 cases at that time,” said study researcher Ersilia DeFilippis from Columbia University in the US.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Our data show that this pandemic has had far-reaching impacts on the care of our patients with advanced heart failure are receiving,” DeFilippis added.

At the beginning of the pandemic, clinicians had to weigh the risks of exposing medically fragile patients with heart failure, though well enough to remain at home, to SARS-CoV-2 infection with the risks of delaying a life-changing surgery.

The research team found that many clinicians reacted by taking their patients off the waitlist– a measure typically pursued when a patient encounters a health issue that temporarily or permanently disqualifies them for transplantation. It was expanded during the pandemic to include patients at risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and to accommodate transplant centres that deferred acceptance of donor organs due to the pandemic.

Heart transplants declined sharply during Covid-19 pandemic
37% fewer people were placed on heart transplant waitlists during the pandemic. Pixabay

They found that waitlist inactivations increased 75 per cent during the pandemic, driven largely by the Northeast. At the same time, 37 per cent fewer people were placed on heart transplant waitlists during the pandemic, with the most significant decreases occurring in the Northeast, the Great Lakes region, and the Southwest. In addition, the researchers found that the availability of donor’s hearts decreased by 26 Aper cent during the Covid-19 period compared with the pre-Covid-19 period.

Also Read:Hand Sanitizers May Cause Hand Dermatitis

“It is possible that limited access to testing for donors as well as restrictions on organ procurement organizations may have contributed to the decrease we observed in donor recovery,” DeFilippis said.

Next, the researchers plan to study the impact of these changes on patient survival while on the transplant waitlist and post-transplant survival.

“As the pandemic continues, we must be mindful of the effects of these delays on our patients,” the study authors noted. (IANS)

Previous articleHand Sanitizers May Cause Hand Dermatitis
Next articleMake Eating Fun and Healthy Experience for Your Kid

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Immunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea

NewsGram Desk - 0
A balanced diet plays an important part in strengthening your immunity. During such unprecedented times, make sure you are not missing out on essential...
Read more
Entertainment

Bhumi Reacts to Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in Covid- 19 isolation. Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,975FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed...
Read more

Immunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A balanced diet plays an important part in strengthening your immunity. During such unprecedented times, make sure you are not missing out on essential...
Read more

Bhumi Reacts to Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Amid Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in Covid- 19 isolation. Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get...
Read more

Binge-watching Can Cause Hearing Problems: Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It's not just your eyes that are vulnerable to damage when exposed to audio-visual stimuli for too long. Binging on television and online shows...
Read more

Mass Science: Fitbit Devices to Digitally Detect Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against novel coronavirus, the researchers have developed a free mobile app which will allow scientists to investigate the use of wearable...
Read more

Make Eating Fun and Healthy Experience for Your Kid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Nutrition for kids plays a vital role in their lives. With the rise of snacking nowadays thanks to the lockdown, kids today...
Read more

Heart Transplants Declining Sharply Amid Pandemic: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the number of heart transplants is declining sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic, even in areas with lower infection rates. The study,...
Read more

Hand Sanitizers May Cause Hand Dermatitis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Hand sanitizers have irrefutably become the most important thing in our lives to protect ourselves during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic; the other things include...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,975FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada